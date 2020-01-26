New Zealand vs India – summary and statistics

%MINIFYHTMLfb976b8602ce30b24ea86bd320c8c16311% %MINIFYHTMLfb976b8602ce30b24ea86bd320c8c16312%

KL Rahul hit its third half-century in a row T20I when India hit New Zealand with seven wickets in Auckland to go 2-0 in its five-game series.

Rahul ended up undefeated with 57 of 50 balls, sharing an association of 86 with Shreyas Iyer while tourists chased New Zealand's modest 132-5 total with 15 surplus deliveries.

The Black Caps, with the goal of recovering from their back of six wicket in the first T20I two days before, won the raffle and opted to hit Eden Park, but found themselves suffocated by bowling players in India.

Spinner Ravindra Jadeja took advantage of a slow surface, granting only 18 runs of four overs and collecting the key wickets of Colin de Grandhomme (3) and Kane Williamson (14).

That traced the middle order after Martin Guptill had given the home team a promising start with 33 of 20 balls, putting 48 in the power play with Colin Munro (26 of 25).

Seamers Jasprit Bumrah (1-21) and Mohammed Shami (0-22) also kept him tight, as Ross Taylor (18) and Tim Seifert, who broke an undefeated 33 of 26, prevented tickets from running out completely.

The objective never seemed to be a serious problem for India, although Rohit Sharma (8) died in the first part of the persecution, after having eliminated two limits of Tim Southee.

Southee (2-13) gave New Zealand more hope by making Kohli catch 11 to leave visitors in an uncertain 39-2, but that hope was quickly erased by Rahul and Iyer.

The third wicket couple, who had both scored half a century during the first game of the series, made 86 in 11 overs to take India to the brink of their second victory.

This time, Iyer missed his 50, losing Ish Sodhi (1-33) when six were missing, but it didn't make much difference to the result and Shivam Dube hit Southee for a long time for six to see his side at home.

The teams meet again in the third game of the series on Wednesday in Seddon Park, Hamilton.