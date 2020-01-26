New Zealand silver ferns take the title of the Vitality Nations Cup | Netball news

England's VItality Roses secured third place after a tense 65-63 victory in their previous play-off match





The world champions were undefeated in the Vitality Nations Cup

New Zealand's Silver Ferns secured the Vitality Nations Cup title after a 67-56 victory over Jamaica in the final at the Copper Box Arena.

The result completed a clean sweep of victories for the world champions in the competition of four nations and their work in general highlighted the considerable strength of the nation in depth.

The Silver Ferns, led by coach Dame Noeline Taurua, had arrived in England without much experience on their team and yet their less experienced players made international netball seem easy.

Taurua had used his first three games to try multiple combinations, but before Sunday's final, he shared his intention to launch his strongest seven available for the decisive.

The decision paid dividends immediately and, after converting his first central pass to goal, Phoneix Karaka got a change of tone to help double his account.

Karaka's defensive partner Jane Watson would do the same throughout the competition, since both controlled Jhaniele Fowler well.

Vice-Captain Jane Watson has been unconditional in defense of the Silver Ferns

The world champions achieved a 7-1 advantage before Jamaica grew up in the fourth. They took him back to seven goals each and from there, the two teams went goal by goal.

A final penalty pass or a shot by Captain Ameliaranne Ekenasio gave the world champions the least advantage (16-15) at a quarter of an hour.

The second quarter saw the defenders of Sunshine Girls get on top. Jodi-Ann Ward arrived at WD and with her Kadie-Ann Dehaney and Shamera Sterling entered the circle.

Dehaney constantly pressed the shooter Maia Wilson and his efforts were rewarded with key ball losses.

Jamaica converted them well, leading 25-23, before the Silver Ferns scratched them again to produce a 30-30 stalemate after 30 minutes.

World champions have looked elegant throughout the competition.

The Silver Ferns are famous for their work in the third quarter, a quarter they call & # 39; the fourth of the championship & # 39; And by the way, they started as a freight train.

Taurua had decided to mix the image in the middle of the court and together Kimiora Poi and Whitney Souness (in C and WA) found Wilson and Ekenasio with ease.

A 43-38 advantage developed and, as the disciplined of Jamaica declined, the mattress extended to 49-41 to three quarters.

In the last 15 minutes, the physical state of New Zealand stood out, something in which his coach places great emphasis.

Individually they got the best of their opposite numbers and, despite some sparkling and creative moments from Jamaica, the world champions finished the competition at the top.

The teams

Start lines New Zealand Jamaica Jane Watson G K Kadie-Ann Dehaney Phoenix Karaka GD Shamera Sterling Karin Burger Wd Shadian hemmings Shannon Saunders C Nicole Dixon Gina Crampton Washington Khadijah Williams Ameliaranne Ekenasio Georgia Shanice Beckford Maia Wison GS Jhaniele Fowler

