New version of the live action of & # 39; Bambi & # 39; with Marvel Screenwriters

The scribe behind Brie Larson's superhero movie is working with another screenwriter who is developing & # 39; Silver Sable & # 39; from Marvel for the next Disney reboot.

The screenwriter behind the box office success "Captain Marvel"He was entrusted with the task of writing a new version of the Disney animated classic"Bamboo".

Gin Robertson-Dworet will join with Lindsey beer, who wrote Tom hollandthe next movie "Walking through chaos"and is developing a script for the Marvel movie"Silver saber without title and The Black Cat Project", to rework the 1942 image as a live action project, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

"Bambi", which follows a young fawn that explores the forest, is the last Disney property to be renewed as a live action image after the success of 2016. "The jungle book"and last year"Aladdin"Y"The Lion King".

"The little Mermaid"It also restarts for the big screen, with singer / actress Halle Bailey set to portray the titular princess Ariel, and "A dog's way home"actor Jonah Hauer-King elected as Prince Eric.