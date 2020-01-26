NeNe Leakes expressed disagreement for leaving "The Real Housewives of Atlanta,quot; to Wendy Williams for these reasons

A mini war is taking place between NeNe Leakes, 52, and her best friend Wendy Williams, 55, after a surprising confession, was made on live television.

Recently, the BET hostess dropped the bomb that she received a text message from Leakes explaining that she is ready to quit smoking. The true housewives of Atlanta, which is transmitted in Bravo.

Williams told his audience that he was surprised by the news and added: “I took a break between the commercials … my office is just behind the set. I had to go to the bathroom, so I looked at my phone between commercials. And NeNe sends text messages: "I'm giving up."

Social networks lit up with comments from fans of the hit series who were puzzled by what they learned. Leakes hastened to issue a statement denying history and turned to social networks to protect Williams for broadcasting his private conversation.

A source said Hollywood life Leakes is confused about the incident and added: “She found the whole thing confusing. It was very unexpected. NeNe contacted Wendy after the fact in a text message asking him to clarify what his comments were about. "

The person went on to say that these are the reasons why Leakes got rid of Williams: “NeNe has had a really difficult few weeks. She has received a lot of heat lately, and the fights have really been tough for her. He is wearing it, especially because he is in a different head space after dealing with Gregg's diagnosis. Due to the recent episodes of Housewives with all the fighting that is happening, she is being attacked from all sides, be it the other cast members, fans and social networks. It has been non-stop, and it is difficult. He is being mistreated by someone else's pain and has really overcome it. "

A fan said this: “Are you alright? What's going on, chicka? I am so confused! Lol, I was looking for answers in these comments! This is what happens when I have deadlines; I feel out of the circuit. Lol sending you text messages.

Another person said: "You scared me for a second … don't play with my emotions like that. WE NEED YOU!"

This social media user shared: "I don't understand why Wendy would take a private message between them and announce it in a public forum. Praying for you!"

Leaks do not play.



