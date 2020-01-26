Murder in Malta: the journalistic legacy of Daphne Caruana Galizia | malt

%MINIFYHTMLf535eb870f9678605d243c3b1dc7810411% %MINIFYHTMLf535eb870f9678605d243c3b1dc7810412%

On a green and quiet hill is the house of Daphne Caruana Galizia. We have come to talk with your son Matthew about the day his mother was murdered.

"It was just before 3 p.m., my mother needed to go to the bank," he explains to Flo Phillips of The Listening Post. "And that was the last time I saw her. The sound of the explosion came very soon … I knew it was a bomb right away. It's just the sound. It can't be anything else."

On the small and densely populated island of Malta, there is nowhere to hide from your enemies. Daphne Caruana Galizia had many, in high places. For 30 years, she had been Malta's most famous and brave journalist; described as "WikiLeaks of a single woman," his relentless investigation of financial corruption among the political elite of Malta produced revelations that almost defied belief.

"This was a Netflix material. We don't even think it was possible that it was real," says Mark Laurence Zammit, host of Xarabank, a long-running talk show, the most watched in Malta. "Because it was so surreal sometimes, we thought this might have been too big to be true. Maybe that's where some of us were wrong when we really didn't believe everything she said."

Caruana Galizia was used to having her work ignored: she was an independent journalist in a media landscape dominated by the same political parties that her work exposed. But worse than being incredulous, he suffered a lifetime of threats, abuse and harassment. In the years before his death, unknown assailants cut the throats of his family's pets and tried to set fire to his house.

Despite her killer's best efforts, she wouldn't be silenced.

"At one time, there was only one way to prevent Daphne Caruana Galizia from producing even more evidence," says Manuel Delia, "and that was killing her."

Delia is part of a team of journalists from around the world dedicated to continuing the work that Caruana Galizia could not finish. Among them, his son Matthew; As an investigative journalist, Matthew Caruana Galizia could not have imagined that one day he would be investigating the murder of his own mother.

"Now I realize that my mother was one step ahead of everyone," he tells us. "Eventually there will come a time when there will be an opportunity for accountability. When that time comes, we will have to rely on the information journalists have made like my mother."

Produced by: Flo Phillips and Ahmed Madi

Taxpayers:

Matthew Caruana Galizia – Son of Daphne Caruana Galizia and investigative journalist

Manuel Delia – Author, Murder on Malta Express and blogger, Truth Be Told

Caroline Muscat – Founder, The Shift News and former news editor, The Times of Malta

Mark Laurence Zammit – Presenter, Xarabank

Source: Al Jazeera News