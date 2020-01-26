Mucho Gusto wins the Pegasus World Cup | Racing news

%MINIFYHTMLb516f9120c1edbe19350533a6d9d918811% %MINIFYHTMLb516f9120c1edbe19350533a6d9d918812%





Mucho Gusto con Irad Ortiz wins the Pegasus World Cup in Gulfstream Park

Mucho Gusto provided coach Bob Baffert with his second success at the Pegasus World Cup in Gulfstream Park.

The legendary American coach won the inaugural race of the valuable contest with the brilliant Arrogate in 2017. Gray had won the Breeders & # 39; Cup Classic in its previous start and got gold at the Dubai World Cup in its next appearance .

With Breeders & # 39; Cup Dirt Mile one-two Spun To Run and Omaha Beach both discarded earlier this week, this year's renewal had taken a lot of shine, but that doesn't take away anything from the winner, who produced a race – the best performance to win emphatically.

Mounted by Irad Ortiz Jr, the four-year-old boy broke up long before he was taken back to sit behind the leaders.

Much Taste started running after straightening for his house and was four and a half meters from second place, Mr. Freeze on the line.

"Those are the most exciting, when you don't expect it," Baffert told www.bloodhorse.com.

"He just showed up. We've always wanted to see him run a race like that, but he was defeated by Maximum Security and he's been chasing some really good horses. Today it was a different field."

"The horse was sent very well and I wasn't planning to take it there, but it worked very well the other day."

Much Taste could now line up for the inauguration of the $ 20 million Saudi Cup in Riyadh on February 29.

Baffert added: "He did not receive an invitation to the Saudi Arabia Cup, so I thought that if he runs well enough, he will receive an invitation, and who would know that the race fell apart at the end (with the scratches of Omaha Beach and Spun to Run), unfortunately.

"It's the best thing he has seen. He looked great in the warm-up, and Irad Ortiz did a fairly masterful job."

The admirable mare of Aidan O & # 39; Brien, Magic Wand, once again had to manage with small honors in the previous Pegasus World Cup Turf.

The globetrotting daughter of Galileo ranked second behind Bricks And Mortar in the same contest 12 months ago. He then finished second with the same horse in the Arlington Million before chasing his Magical housemate in the Irish Champion Stakes.

He finally broke his Group One duck at Mackinnon Stakes in Australia in November, and after being hit by Win Bright in the Hong Kong Cup last month, he was looking forward to returning to the winning path upon his return to the United States. .

However, after cutting much of the race at the hands of Ryan Moore, it was cut late by Michael Maker's Zulu Alpha, with Tyler Gaffalione as the winning driver.

Sin Parole, previously trained in Britain by John Gosden and now with Chad Brown, was the favorite ahead of Magic Wand, but ended up with a disappointing 11 of 12 runners under Frankie Dettori.