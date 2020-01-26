MoneyBagg I say that Megan Thee Stallion has a body odor, reacts

Instagram

The rapper of Bread Gang is called a liar by his ex-girlfriend, the hit creator of & # 39; Hot Girl Summer & # 39 ;, after claiming in a social media post that it has an unpleasant smell.

MoneyBagg Yo dragged his ex girlfriend Megan Thee Stallion In Internet. Instead of going to Twitter or Instagram, he stealthily turned to Snapchat to tell his online devotees that the hit maker of "Hot Girl Summer" smelled bad.

Rap star Bread Gang gave no name, but made a clear reference about who he was talking about. "If she is a stallion but moldy all the time, does that make her a mustang?" Then the 28-year-old rapper wrote on his account.

The post went viral quickly. Along with his selfie to prove that the account was really his, it was a screenshot and shared several times. He finally reached Megan, and she responded with an "cap" emoji, which basically meant that she called MoneyBagg a liar.

It is not the first time it is rumored that Megan has a body odor. In November 2019, when I was romantically linked to Wiz KhalifaIt is rumored that he rejected it because of its unpleasant smell.

"I can't lie, I wanted to take her back to the room, but all night, I was completely off," he said supposedly. "He was dancing, twerking in a coach and all he could smell was his & # 39; you know & # 39; it was like juice and pork legs in vinegar when he danced. I don't know if it's because he was having a summer of hot girls, but I needed a hot girls bath! "

Wiz, however, denied making such comments. "I would never say shit like that," he said.

After their separation, MoneyBagg I moved in with Ari Fletcher. Meanwhile, Megan Thee Stallion has been linked to Trey Songz, YgY Tristan Thompson, but she denied them all.

She never spoke publicly about her romance with MoneyBagg, but fans were convinced that she ignored him in her new song. "You really want me to shout with who you fuck if I find her / B *** h you're not so busy, I'm not going to give you what you're not having time for," he rapped, apparently referring to the cheat accusations that tormented him during his relationship.