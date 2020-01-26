Moneybagg I affirm that Megan Thee Stallion has a body odor: Meg responds!

Rapper Moneybagg Me and Megan Thee Stallion were one of the most attractive hip hop couples in 2019. Now it seems that the two are getting stronger.

Yesterday, Moneybagg turned to social networks to drop a not-so-subtle clue that Megan suffers from body odor problems.

Moneybagg published in IG: "If she is a stallion but moldy all the time, does that make her a mustang?"

Moneybagg's post went viral quickly and was shared by millions. And then it was Megan's turn to respond.

When fans asked Megan to respond to Moneybagg's subliminal jab, she just published the image of a "hat." The word "cap,quot; is often used when a person who lies is called.

Here are the comments of Moneybagg:

And Meagan's answer:

This is not the first time Megan was accused of having "smell,quot; problems. Last year, a blog posted an account of the alleged B.O. from Megan. In the publication they claimed that rapper Wiz Khalifah rejected Megan, after smelling her B.O.

The blog published a quote that they said came from Wiz Khalifah. But Wiz has come forward and denied that the appointment was his.