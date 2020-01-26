Miranda Lambert raves about her husband Brendan McLoughlin on her first wedding anniversary!

%MINIFYHTMLd5cd06d9ef13953d17835395bd8338c511% %MINIFYHTMLd5cd06d9ef13953d17835395bd8338c512%

It's been a year since Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin got married and now, it's time for a celebration! On her first anniversary, the country singer turned to social networks to talk about her husband, the policeman.

Miranda posted a flashback image that showed her and Brendan walking together while holding hands in the woods the same day they were married!

It is safe to say that the singer looked beautiful in her wedding dress while holding a bouquet of beautiful white roses to match.

%MINIFYHTMLd5cd06d9ef13953d17835395bd8338c513% %MINIFYHTMLd5cd06d9ef13953d17835395bd8338c514%

The two seemed really excited to start this new chapter in their lives and were simply beaming with happiness at having married each other.

As for his homage to his relationship and him, Miranda wrote next to the photo: ‘1 year. I am very happy to walk through life with you. Thanks Brendan for making me the most proud wife and stepmother. You are the reason for all my new smile lines. i love you #MrsMcLoughlin. "

Soon, fans gathered in the comments section to congratulate the couple for their first full year as husband and wife.

These are some of the reactions of the followers: Ya Already? The time of the sacred cow flies! Happy anniversary to you both! "/" Many wishes of a life full of love and laughter together. Love suits you! "

No wonder Miranda had such sweet things to say about her man.

After all, it's not the first time she gets excited about him on social media.

In fact, she likes to show it off a lot. Earlier this month, for example, Miranda posted a clip of the New York police officer in the kitchen cooking something shirtless, with her incredible eight-pack abs on display.

His wife couldn't help but marvel at how she was fit even after the holidays!

Ad

& # 39; PD. Who looks like this after (spending the holidays) in Texas? We ate a ton of Tex Mex. Wth? "He wrote in the caption at that time.



Post views:

0 0