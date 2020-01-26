Mike Brey criticizes ACC officials, says they have Notre Dame football independence against the basketball team

%MINIFYHTMLa4e0d3499775037bd3568e506d244e9711% %MINIFYHTMLa4e0d3499775037bd3568e506d244e9712%

Notre Dame followed Florida State for a field goal and safety when the Irish bank Fighting was hit with a technical foul that finally provided the margin of victory for the Seminoles in an ACC match on Saturday.

Wait, they have no technical mistakes in football.

%MINIFYHTMLa4e0d3499775037bd3568e506d244e9713% %MINIFYHTMLa4e0d3499775037bd3568e506d244e9714%

Yes, but they don't have Fighting Irish football in the ACC either.

MORE: Chaotic teams deserve your attention before the NCAA

ND coach Mike Brey would tell you that these two elements are very closely related. In a post-game speech that did not last long but gave journalists something to write about, Brey suggested that the Irish receive a whistle in ACC basketball because his football team is not a full member of the conference.

That might not happen so well at the ACC offices.

He questioned two arbitration decisions that went against his team: a decision is not missing when Juwan Durham stole the ball and converted a tray with 17 seconds left, and a travel decision against Rex Pflueger with 2:31 remaining.

"Sometimes they treat us, officials treat us, as if we hadn't brought football as a full member, but we still have a full participation of ACC Network TV (income)," Brey told reporters after 85-84 defeats in Tallahassee. "Are you kidding me?

"(An official) T is in our bank from the other side of the court because he's mad at us. I'm frustrated, man."

Notre Dame joined the ACC in 2012 when the Big East began to collapse, after reflecting on a Big 12 offer. The Irish retained their independence in football but agreed to play a minimum number of games against the ACC members each year. ND's devotion to staying independent in football, even when the rest of the university universe began joining conferences, led the school to reject the opportunity to join the Big Ten, to lose the opportunity to rescue the Big East when he had been serving his athletic department thoroughly and now, at least according to the basketball coach, to be treated as a half-member of his current conference.

Saturday's defeat dropped Notre Dame to 11-8 overall, 2-6 in the ACC.

Brey made sure he was his usual magnanimous being, offering "a cap tip,quot; to the state of Florida, mentioning that FSU coach Leonard Hamilton is a friend, even saying that the Seminoles "could win it." If he was referring to the ACC or the NCAA championship, it was thought of as a compliment. It was impossible to determine what he meant, because he said it as he walked out the door after an oratory that lasted less than a minute.

"You have to be kidding, man," Brey said as he rose from his chair, waving his arms in frustration. "Come on, man, we're in the league too! We're in the league too, now! Come on, John Gaffney! God!"

Gaffney was one of the three officers who worked on the game. He is the number 18 official in NCAA Division I basketball, according to KenPom.com.

He wouldn't rank so high on Brey's list, obviously.