Midnight Shadow for Sandown | Racing news

Midnight Shadow is expected to make the southbound trip next weekend for Betway's Novice Hunt Scilly Isles in Sandown.

Sue Smith's seven-year-old son won the Relkeel Hurdle last season, and already has a second-grade victory over fences in his name.

That happened in fairly fortunate circumstances after Champ fell in the Dipper Novice Hunt in Cheltenham when he seemed to have control of the proceedings, but rider Danny Cook feels that Midnight Shadow deserves his place in the field.

"Midnight Shadow is going down the Scilly Islands," Cook said.

"It is worth participating, he won three grades two, and this is only his first season chasing.

"He won the Dipper last time. He was obviously a bit lucky with Champ's fall, but at the same time his Haydock form worked very well, with Keeper Hill almost beating Frodon."

"The form looks strong, and it's worth a try in these great races to see what you have."

"Two and a half miles is your trip. We've tried it more than three miles, but it has a cruise speed so high that two and a half are perfect."