Men from Boyz II join Alicia Keys to pay tribute to Kobe Bryant

%MINIFYHTMLe2ed46433663e35becb9a9d9d753ab7511% %MINIFYHTMLe2ed46433663e35becb9a9d9d753ab7512%

WENN / Adriana M. Barraza

The Grammy Awards host, Keys, asks the public to remember the basketball legend, who died in a helicopter crash just a few hours before, before singing & # 39; It's so hard to say goodbye to yesterday & # 39; with Boyz II Men.

Up News Info –

Alicia Keys took a tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Grammy 2020 awards. Moments later Lizzo Inaugurated in the show with its interpretation of "Cuz I Love You" and "Truth Hurts", the R&B star took the stage to offer a gloomy opening monologue.

"Here we are together on the biggest music night," he began. "But to be honest, we all feel very sad right now because today, Los Angeles, the United States and the whole world lost a hero, and we are literally standing here in the house that Kobe Bryant built with a broken heart."

She continued to remember the former Lakers player: "Right now, Kobe and her daughter Gianna, and all who have been tragically lost today, are in our spirits. They are in our hearts. They are in our prayers. They are in this building. I would like to ask everyone to take a moment and keep them within you … and share our strength and our support with their families We never imagined in a million years that we would have to start the show like this Never, never , never, never. So we wanted to do something that described, just a little bit, how we all feel right now. "

%MINIFYHTMLe2ed46433663e35becb9a9d9d753ab7513% %MINIFYHTMLe2ed46433663e35becb9a9d9d753ab7514%

Keys then started singing a capella version of Boyz II MenThe single "It's very difficult to say goodbye to yesterday", with the group joining her on stage for a surprise performance. "We love you Kobe," Keys said at the end of the song.

<br />

Lizzo also dedicated his performance to Bryant earlier in the program. "This one is for Kobe," he shouted before launching into the presentation of "Cuz I Love You."

Ryan Seacrest, which featured "Live From the Red Carpet" by E! Giuliana Rancic, opened live coverage talking about the NBA legend. "We are starting the program with a very bleak note," he said. "We want to take a moment to say that we are deeply sad about the death of Kobe Bryant, his daughter Gianna and the others aboard the helicopter that crashed tragically today in Calabasas, California."

"Kobe was 41 years old and was one of the best basketball players and the best athletes he has ever lived." "His loss will be felt even more deeply tonight in a place he considered his home. This is the Staples Center. We are sending our deepest condolences to his beloved wife and the family he left behind. Many people will feel his absence. He touched ".

Rancic intervened: "My heart is so heavy today, like so many people watching … as a mother, as a wife, as a human, my heart is with Vanessa and her family tonight." Seacrest continued to share his memory of Bryant, "This is a man we have met over the years. He was on the phone with me a few months ago talking about the love of being a father, talking about his daughters with such pride."

Bryant and his daughter Gianna were heading to the Bryant Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, when the helicopter they boarded crashed on Sunday, January 26 in Calabasas, California. The duo and seven others on board were killed.