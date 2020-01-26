Meghan King Edmonds is not surprised by Tamra Judge's departure from RHOC – He says he knew he had been considering it for a while!

Tamra Judge took everyone by surprise when he announced his departure from Real Housewives of Orange County! However, it turns out that there is someone waiting for his departure from the program: Meghan King Edmonds!

Apparently, Tamra's co-star was aware of her plans to leave and is now telling everything she knew before it was made public.

RHOC fans were surprised to learn that Tamra Judge is leaving the series that made her famous.

After all, the news came at the same time with the release of another long-time cast member: Vicki Gunvalson!

In fact, the announcements were made within 24 hours of each other, so the fan base staggered!

But now, Meghan tells HollywoodLife that for her, it wasn't a big surprise to know that Tamra was out.

He chatted with the media a few days before the two ladies told the world about their departure from RHOC while promoting their podcast entitled Intimate Knowledge with Brooke Burke.

When asked if Tamra was leaving, Meghan did not hesitate to spill tea: “ Well, I talked to her and she said she was fed up with the drama and stuff and that she wouldn't be so angry. If she decided to leave. And I was like, come on, like you're kidding me. And she was serious. As this is a private conversation between the two of us. I hope you don't mind me saying that. I do not think it does ".

In the end, Meghan confessed that she would not be surprised to learn that Tamra really was leaving and, obviously, she was absolutely right!

But before Tamra could do it, Vicki announced his departure first.

Then, a day later, Tamra did the same with his own announcement that says: "It's been 12 wild years." But it's time for him to move on. It saddens me to go, but I am very excited about my future. "



