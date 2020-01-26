Meghan King Edmonds cannot speak with Landon and Sutton after their separation with Jim Edmonds

Meghan King Edmonds apparently can't talk to children, said a new report from Us magazine. During his appearance in the Juicy scoop with Heather McDonald Earlier this week, the star said "they are almost 14 and 11 years old," referring to Landon and Sutton.

According to Meghan, she can't talk to children and has been blocked from her phones and social media accounts. Also, according to reports, Jim "told them things." Fans of former lovers know that Jim had Sutton and Landon with Allison Edmonds.

He also has Lauren and Hayley, who are 26 and 22 years old, respectively. LeeAnn Horton was the mother of Jim's older daughters, however, he died in July 2015 from cancer. According to the reality star, his life has been difficult without Landon and Sutton because he was there for them for most of their lives.

Meghan declared that she first met them when they were four and seven years old. Edmonds said she did a lot for them, so it has been a real challenge to see them leave. In addition, she believes that it does not help them to be eliminated from their lives.

Meghan claims that Jim is doing everything in his power to "poison,quot; his perspective on her. In a statement to Us magazine, Jim responded by urging her to stop talking about him in the media.

In addition, he asked why his children would want to spend time with someone actively trying with their father.

It was in October 2019 when Us Magazine first published the news that Jim had filed for Meghan's divorce. She accused him of cheating on her with her babysitter, Carly Wilson. In a statement to Us magazine at a later date, Jim explained that the accusations were incorrect and hurtful.

In November 2019, Jim and Meghan agreed to joint 50/50 custody of their children, including Aspen, Hayes and Hart. Bravo's student stated that she really hoped they could solve things so they could be parents in a friendly way.



