Match report – St Mirren 0 – 0 Aberdeen





Neither St Mirren nor Aberdeen could find the breakthrough Sunday at lunchtime

Aberdeen failed to close the gap in Motherwell, which was in third place, as they played a 0-0 draw at St Mirren.

The Dons saw a lot of possession at The Simple Digital Arena, but failed to create clear opportunities on a frustrating afternoon for the Derek McInnes team.

It was the Saints who were closest to breaking the deadlock when Jonathan Obika hit the inside of the post after a wrong step by Dylan McGeouch in the first half.

The stalemate means that Aberdeen is still fourth, now four points from Motherwell, while the Saints remain in tenth place and are two points from Hamilton and six from Hearts.

The story of a frustrating afternoon in Paisley

After St Mirren blocked a shot from Junior Morias and saw Tony Andreu scratch the ball in the first two minutes, the game settled into a dominant possession pattern of Aberdeen without threatening the goal.

Two poor kicks by Vaclav Hladky almost caused his team problems, but a good Akin Famewo tack sniffed the first chance before the goalkeeper bravely claimed a cross for the second time.

Lewis Ferguson and Scott McKenna had the shots blocked, the latter's effort seemed destined for the upper corner after a fall in the area, only for the impressive Conor McCarthy to put his body on the road.

The best chance of the game came five minutes before the break. Dylan McGeouch tried to return the ball to Joe Lewis, but did not see Obika on the prowl and the striker had finished the goal. Obika took the opportunity early when Lewis ran off his line, only to see his effort bounce off the post and clear the target.

That was as good as he got for any side in front of the goal. Ilkay Durmus made an effort diverted to Lewis's hands, while Sam Foley flew over the bar for a blow. Aberdeen dominated the ball, but Saints approached the break again when Durmus shot right over the bar from the corner of the area with a heavy blow.

The Dons sought the side most likely to find the breakthrough in the last 20 minutes. Matty Kennedy perhaps took the wrong option when Ryan Hedges went through it, opting to cut it for Scott McKenna instead of squaring it on the back post and Hedges failed to get a proper connection in an effort from inside the D.

Funso Ojo's speculative effort of 30 yards in the 87th minute was the last chance and boos from the full-time visiting end told the story after a hard-fought game that won't last long in the memory of anyone who has seen it.

Party Man

The young Irishman Conor McCarthy took his place in the center of the defense for the third consecutive game after moving from Cork City and kept silent one of the best strikers in the Scottish game.

Akin Famewo was impressive with him, but McCarthy stood out when he fought hard, made important blocks and showed maturity beyond his 21 years. He may be a bit fortunate not to give a penalty in the first half, although the contact in Cosgrove looked out of the box, but it seems that the Saints have collected a gem.

Whats Next?

St Mirren will travel to Hibs next Saturday, while Aberdeen has the small task of a game against the Rangers in Ibrox.