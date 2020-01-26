Match Report – Harlequins 41 – 14 Saracens

%MINIFYHTML92b50e917d904586d8e96680e470a19211% %MINIFYHTML92b50e917d904586d8e96680e470a19212%





Gabriel Ibitoye's attempt secured the bonus point for Harlequins



The first match of the Saracens Premier League since they accepted the automatic descent ended in a great defeat when Harlequins won a 41-14 victory in the Stoop.

The reigning champions, who were punished for breaches of the salary cap, were overcome in the first half when Cadan Murley's two attempts and Danny Care's effort achieved a convincing victory.

Without their international stars due to the next Six Nations and with little to play, the Saracens presented a young team and were mercilessly exposed by Quins, who climbed to the top half of the table.

The Saracens, who were hit with a penalty of 35 points at the beginning of the season, remain at the bottom with only attempts by Alex Lozowski and Dom Morris that provide a lot of comfort.

Quins, roared by a loud local crowd, had a lightning start and scored in two minutes behind the back of No. 8 Alex Dombrandt, left out of the Six Nations team of England despite the lack of options, showing what he can offer sweeping his path. through the defense of the Saracens from the center of the field.

He exchanged discharges with the scrum Care medium, which finally cleared to land before the flying medium Marcus Smith turned from the right.

After that breathless start, the Saracens struggled to respond. They were disjointed in attack and defense and surpassed by the hosts, who were strong in the tackle and inventive in the ball.

Hardanquins & # 39; Cadan Murley undergoes an attempt against the Saracens

A second attempt seemed inevitable and arrived in the 11th minute. Smith's cross kick from the left found the prostitute Elia Elia on the right and crossed a tackle and unloaded Murley, who ran a perfect support line and slid to score. .

The Saracens tried to regroup, but could not generate significant possession and the pain kept coming. Smith, in the midst of an exchange of kicks with the full back Matt Gallagher, picked up the ball inside his own half, faked a clearance in the field and cut the inner wing Rotimi Segundo.

With space in front, he ran before moving to the center of Paul Lasike, who in turn found Murley grateful and ran for his second attempt. Smith converted to be 19-0.

As the weather worsened, the Saracens improved and with little more than 10 minutes to the end of the first half they took hold when Lozowski crashed from a meter away.

The debutante Dom Morris was one of the goalscorers of the Saracens.

But any hope of a return went off just four minutes in the second half, when Gallagher spilled a dirty kick forward and Gabriel Ibitoye pounced on him to get the bonus point.

A fifth attempt soon followed when the Saracens fell apart. From a line of Quins five meters away, Elia advanced and stepped inside to make Lasike dive.

Later, Morris culminated his Saracens debut with a corner marker, but Quins had the last word when the replacement Martin Landajo intercepted a loose ball and ran without opposition.