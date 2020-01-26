Mark Wood has five as England, South Africa, by 183 | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML56e2852ce3e31a9b7fa48a94466f8ae611% %MINIFYHTML56e2852ce3e31a9b7fa48a94466f8ae612%

Quinton de Kock and Dwaine Pretorius share the 79-run position for the eighth wicket





%MINIFYHTML56e2852ce3e31a9b7fa48a94466f8ae613% %MINIFYHTML56e2852ce3e31a9b7fa48a94466f8ae614%











3:14



See the highlights of the morning session of day three in Johannesburg

See the highlights of the morning session of day three in Johannesburg

Mark Wood (5-46) claimed a second five-point test, as England beat South Africa by 183 in their first innings, with an advantage of 217 runs.

SCORECARD | COMMENTARY AND CLIPS AT PLAY

Although England succeeded in taking the last four wickets of South Africa in the first session of day three in Johannesburg, they did not have their own way, since Quinton de Kock (76) reached fifty and put 79 for the eighth wicket with Dwaine Pretorius (37).

Chris Woakes (2-38) hit four balls in the day, Vernon Philander (4) serving an advantage to Stuart Broad midway, but, far from triggering another collapse of Proteas' tail, De Kock and Pretorius charged as the launch seemed to flatten, encouraging England before its second inning.

Mark Wood receives applause from the crowd when he says he has 5-46 to face South Africa

Ben Stokes (2-47) broke the association (Pretorius went ahead to the ravine, where Zak Crawley took a good catch) before Wood defeated the last two South African batters at lunchtime.

Wood (5-46) first broke De Kock's resistance, knocked it down cleanly with a 90 mph blister that broke the bail, and then got the n. 11 Dane Paterson (4) stealing to secure his second five wicket tour in Tests.

Watch the continuation of coverage from the third day of the fourth Test between South Africa and England, live on Sky Sports Cricket.