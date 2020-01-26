Mark Wood, from England, says a longer period was key to the five wicket test against South Africa | Cricket News

Watch day four of the fourth test between South Africa and England in Johannesburg, live at Sky Sports Cricket from 7:30 a.m.

















Mark Wood says that extending his career, something that Mikey Holding advised him to do, has been key in his recent success in the Test

England bowler Mark Wood regrets being too "stubborn,quot; to extend his career before recording the second five-wicket course of his test race in Johannesburg.

Wood claimed that South Africa's last two wickets ended with figures of 5-46 and put England in total control, as the home team was eliminated by 183 on the third morning of the fourth Test.

The 30-year pacemaker has struggled with injuries over the years and lost the entire Ashes series last summer after undergoing knee surgery.

But, after returning to England's side for the previous Test in Port Elizabeth, Wood is now back in the groove, having abandoned his shortest period after consulting with the former West Indies rapid and Sky expert Sports Michael Holding.

"He said you are putting too much pressure on your body, lengthening your career and, as I have done, it has been much better," Wood told Sky Sports. "I have a little more momentum and it has taken more pressure off my body."

"With the short run I felt that I had to force it. You won't have rhythm every time you run, so I still had to force it and put that extra strain on my body."

"It's been nice to be able to remove a load and sometimes just feel my way, but still play fast. I was very stubborn to change it because it had worked to some extent."

The choice of action from the third day of the fourth test, as England set South Africa 466 to win

"But if I was going to play more cricket or improve, I was going to have to change something. I just felt it was the right time to change it and I wish I had done it before."

Although Wood performed well in Port Elizabeth, with 3-32 in the second innings of the Proteas to conclude a resounding victory for England, his place in the Wanderers team was not an inevitable conclusion.

However, Jofra Archer could not completely avoid the elbow problem that had set him aside for the previous Test, ensuring that Wood and Chris Woakes lined up in a full attack.

"Before the game, I didn't think I was going to play," Wood revealed. "Jofra, I think, was the favorite and looked good on the networks, but the morning of the game stopped a little sore, which brought me back.

"I had an honest conversation with (coach) Chris Silverwood and (captain) Joe Root and I said & # 39; I can play but I can't guarantee the fifth, sixth, seventh spell at 90 mph. I still feel a little by my side .

"It was my first game in seven months, I got a little stiff since the last game with my side being the problem. But I am delighted that they made that decision and kept me on the team."

Jofra Archer and Mark Wood had been competing for a place in the England team for the fourth test

Wood also contributed to the bat on the third day, reaching a quick 18 at the end as England scored 248 in its second inning, leaving the home team two full days to survive or an unlikely 466 to score the victory.

Holding, who took 249 wickets in 60 Tests and was one of the most feared international bowlers of his generation, explained the reasoning behind his advice for Wood to extend his approach to the fold.

"The first thing that surprised me was the amount of pressure I was exerting due to the short ride, running to try to get the momentum I needed," Holding said.

"Like me, he is not a great man, so he needs as much pressure from his body as possible and he needs to distribute that pressure throughout his body."

Michael Atherton says that the performance of five wicket hero Mark Wood was the best bowling game of his test career

"You go to an airport, the plane runs on the runway and takes off. They invented a Harrier plane that straightened; it burned a lot of fuel. The one who took the long journey didn't burn as much fuel, as simple as that.

"Fast bowlers are on the operating table on a regular basis and that is why I have told Mark that & # 39; try to be as strong as possible & # 39; everything is not going to be perfect, but of that's about rhythm and strength. "

