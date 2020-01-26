Mark McCall: Saracens interrupted by uncertainty in the defeat of the harlequins | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLba6664250215f1e7c1a8bfd4129400c211% %MINIFYHTMLba6664250215f1e7c1a8bfd4129400c212%

"It's quite difficult to concentrate on a game as big as this and against a team of Quins that played as well as them," McCall said.





%MINIFYHTMLba6664250215f1e7c1a8bfd4129400c213% %MINIFYHTMLba6664250215f1e7c1a8bfd4129400c214% Mark McCall believes that uncertainty was detrimental to the Saracens

Mark McCall believes that the uncertainty surrounding the future of his players disrupted his concentration when the Saracens were defeated 41-14 at Harlequins.

The defending champions of the Gallagher Premier League will play the rugby championship next season after being relegated automatically after multiple salary breaches.

With the future of each player in the air as the club moves to reduce the salary bill, the rugby director of the Saracens McCall admits that they fought to concentrate on the Stoop, where they were destroyed by Quins in their first league game since the descent.

"It's quite difficult to concentrate on a game as big as this and against a team of Quins that played as well as them," McCall said. "After 19 weeks, this was a bridge too far for us.

"I don't think what happened today has reflected the performance of this team in recent weeks. That team beat Leicester on Welford Road and Gloucester in Kingsholm."

"I think this game is the worst thing you'll see about us. We hope to be much more competitive than that for the rest of the season. It's just that things are still fresh and raw."

Dom Morris's attempt was little more than a consolation to the Saracens.

"Many rugby directors have said it has been 19 long weeks. It has been longer for us, I can promise you that."

Cadan Murley crossed for two attempts, while Danny Care, Gabriel Ibitoye, Paul Lasike and Martin Landajo entered for one each for the hosts.

Alex Lozowski and debutant Dom Morris crossed in search of visitors, but those scores showed little comfort and McCall admitted that the news of the Saracens' descent was a surprise to everyone.

"This has been the most difficult week because when the original decision was made, there was a strong feeling in the group that we would not be relegated," McCall said.

"But the news last week that we were and all the repercussions that have come this week have made it more difficult and generated a lot of anxiety about people's personal situations and what they will do next."