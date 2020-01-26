Marc Leishman's powers for Torrey Pines to win ahead of Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy | Golf news

%MINIFYHTMLe30cedd099fc7a170957b8cead40486211% %MINIFYHTMLe30cedd099fc7a170957b8cead40486212%

Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy left to regret the first mistakes when Leishman went to the fifth victory of the PGA Tour in Torrey Pines.





%MINIFYHTMLe30cedd099fc7a170957b8cead40486213% %MINIFYHTMLe30cedd099fc7a170957b8cead40486214%











3:15



The good, the bad and the absolutely strange of an entertaining final day of the Farmers Insurance Open, where Marc Leishman eclipsed Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy.

The good, the bad and the absolutely strange of an entertaining final day of the Farmers Insurance Open, where Marc Leishman eclipsed Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy.

Marc Leishman produced an amazing clutch show while shooting 65 to close a one-shot victory at the Farmers Insurance Open.

Leishman hit only three streets in his final round, but his mistakes in the long game were offset by a cunning iron game and a red-hot putter, as he became the second Australian to win big on Day of Australia after the inaugural triumph of the Lucas Herbert European Tour in Dubai.

Jon Rahm's last fight was brief

Overnight leader Jon Rahm and Rory McIlroy had to start their horrendous rounds, while Tiger Woods could not get into a serious dispute amid a dull atmosphere in Torrey Pines as news of the tragic death of the NBA legend Kobe Bryant, a lifelong friend. of Woods, scattered throughout the complex.

Leishman was four strokes behind Rahm after 54 holes, but the 36-year-old player soon found himself in possession of the absolute advantage when he made birdie in five of the first eight holes, with Rahm and McIlroy quickly falling into the standings.

Rahm made the first bogey and needed four shots just to find the pitching surface in the third pair three, and another big jerk in the fifth led to another dropped shot as he glided to four during the day before stopping the slide with a birdie of welcoming. in the sixth

Tiger stunned by Kobe tragedy Tiger Woods reacts to the shocking news that his old friend, Kobe Bryant, had died in a helicopter accident.

McIlroy was also a rebel from the start and threw three of the first four holes, but was the first to throw a fight when he followed a birdie in the fifth with a 20-foot putt for the eagle in the sixth, and retired inside. of two of the leader with the most profits at eight nine on a roller coaster in front of nine 34.

His challenge failed again with a three-hit bogey in 11, while Leishman tightened his control of the tournament with birdies at 11 and 13 before Rahm suddenly revived his hopes for a second title with an eagle in the long 13 , with McIlroy staying in The Hunt with a little bird in par five.

Rahm then made birdie 14 only to return the shot to 15, and McIlroy also took five, which effectively left him too much ground to compensate, except for a Leishman collapse in the stretch.

Leishman hit only three streets, but played superbly

Leishman stirred excellent pairs at age 14 and 15, although he could not avoid a shot in the penultimate hole when he approached and threw himself at six feet, only for his putter to fail for the first time in the day.

But the Australian was a composure model who was heading for the final hole and, after sleeping with his second, cut a wedge without nerves within six feet and persuaded in the putt pair, leaving Rahm in need of an eagle to force a tiebreaker later The Spanish continued his resurgence with birdies at 16 and 17 years.

Incredibly, Rahm's bold second to last cleared the water and settled almost exactly in the same place from where he hid an exciting eagle that sealed the victory in this event three years ago, and his putt to tie Leishman seemed to be heading towards it Outcome.

Rory McIlroy bogeyed three of the first four holes

Unfortunately for Rahm, he had the line but was a little short of pace since Leishman was confirmed as a winner on the PGA Tour for the fifth time, and his first title since the CIMB Classic in October 2018.

Rahm took advantage of a birdie that culminated with a brave, in 31 and a round of 70, which earned him directly second in 14 under McIlroy, who also made birdies in 16 and 18 to complete a score of 69 and 72 holes of 12 under par. .

McIlroy shared third place with two-time champion Brandt Snedeker, who returned a 68, while Woods could not advance much since he signed with a constant 70 that left him in a tie for ninth place.

0:41 Tiger Woods cannot understand what he just heard after Caddy Joe LaCava informed him of Kobe Bryant's tragic death after his final round at Torrrey Pines. Tiger Woods cannot understand what he just heard after Caddy Joe LaCava informed him of Kobe Bryant's tragic death after his final round at Torrrey Pines.

Woods, however, produced one of the best moments of the day when his second to second jumped into the cup in the third rebound, but he was robbed of an eagle two when his ball suddenly reappeared after spinning out of the hole.

He took advantage of the birdie and picked up another in the sixth, but a ghost in the tenth effectively ended his hopes and, after closing with a four at the end, his caddy, Joe LaCava, informed him of Bryant's death. They went to the scorer's office.