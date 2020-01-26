Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan pay tribute after Kobe Bryant's death

Johnson then shared his love for Bryant, his family and "what he defended on the court and off the court."

"My friend, a legend, husband, father, son, brother, Oscar winner and the best Laker of all time is gone. It's hard to accept. Kobe was a leader of our game, a mentor for male and female players ". He tweeted, and then added: "He gave his knowledge, time and talent to teach so many youth, college and NBA and WNBA players. Words cannot express the impact he had on the basketball game. I know that fans of basketball from around the world will miss him, especially the city of Los Angeles. "

He also reflected on how Bryant was "an icon,quot; and how "he did so much for Los Angeles."

"He was passionate about serving the homeless and was an advocate for women's basketball," Johnson continued. "Training his daughter's basketball team brought him a lot of happiness."

Also, he looked back at some of his memories with Bryant.

"Kobe and I share many special conversations about life and basketball," Johnson added. "We had a lot in common outside the court. I loved talking to him about Lakers basketball, being parents and husbands and how much we love Italy. I will miss those conversations and so much him."

Addressing "Laker Nation," he shared how "the game of basketball and our city will never be the same without Kobe."

"Cookie and I are praying for Vanessa, her beautiful daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri, as well as for her parents Joe and Pam and their sisters," he continued. "We will always be here for the Bryant family. We love you forever. # 8 # 24."