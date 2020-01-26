Magic Johnson and Michael Jordan pay tribute after Kobe Bryant's death

Michael Jordan mourns the death of Kobe Bryant.
The Los Angeles Lakers legend died Sunday in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. He was 41 years old. Bryant was one of nine people aboard the plane. His daughter, Gianna, also died in the tragic accident. She was 13 years old.
"I am shocked by the tragic news of the death of Kobe and Gianna," Jordan said in a statement. "Words cannot describe the pain I feel. I loved Kobe. He was like a little brother to me. We used to talk often, and I will miss those conversations a lot. He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force. Kobe was also an amazing father who loved his family deeply and took pride in his daughter's love for the game of basketball. "
Jordan also said that his wife, Yvette Prieto, joined him to send his "deepest condolences,quot; to Bryant's wife, Vanessa, the organization of the Lakers and "basketball fans around the world."
Jordan was not the only basketball star to pay tribute to Bryant. Magic johnson He did too.
"While I try to write this post, my mind is running," Johnson wrote on Twitter. "I am incredulous and have been crying all morning for this devastating news that Kobe and his little daughter, Gigi, died in a helicopter crash. (My wife) Cookie and I are disconsolate."
Johnson then shared his love for Bryant, his family and "what he defended on the court and off the court."
"My friend, a legend, husband, father, son, brother, Oscar winner and the best Laker of all time is gone. It's hard to accept. Kobe was a leader of our game, a mentor for male and female players ". He tweeted, and then added: "He gave his knowledge, time and talent to teach so many youth, college and NBA and WNBA players. Words cannot express the impact he had on the basketball game. I know that fans of basketball from around the world will miss him, especially the city of Los Angeles. "
He also reflected on how Bryant was "an icon,quot; and how "he did so much for Los Angeles."
"He was passionate about serving the homeless and was an advocate for women's basketball," Johnson continued. "Training his daughter's basketball team brought him a lot of happiness."
Also, he looked back at some of his memories with Bryant.
"Kobe and I share many special conversations about life and basketball," Johnson added. "We had a lot in common outside the court. I loved talking to him about Lakers basketball, being parents and husbands and how much we love Italy. I will miss those conversations and so much him."
Addressing "Laker Nation," he shared how "the game of basketball and our city will never be the same without Kobe."
"Cookie and I are praying for Vanessa, her beautiful daughters Natalia, Bianka and Capri, as well as for her parents Joe and Pam and their sisters," he continued. "We will always be here for the Bryant family. We love you forever. # 8 # 24."
Shaquille O & # 39; Neal He also honored Bryant.
"There are no words to express the pain I am going through with this tragedy of (losing) my (niece) Gigi and my brother @kobebryant," Bryant's former teammate tweeted. "I love you and you will be missed. My condolences are with the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. I'm sick right now."
Then he added: "Kobe was much more than an athlete, he was a family man. That was what we had most in common. I hugged his children as if they were mine and he hugged my children as if they were his." His little Gigi was born the same day as my youngest daughter, Me & # 39; Arah. "
Several celebrities also paid tribute to Bryant, including Duck, Reese witherspoon, Gigi Hadid and more. In addition, there was a moment of silence in the 2020 Grammy Awards.
The accident is currently under investigation.