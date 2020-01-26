Machine gun Kelly appears to Shade Eminem about Dolly Parton Meme

%MINIFYHTML4229e5ec4e8db57a944e9dfae9827b4f11% %MINIFYHTML4229e5ec4e8db57a944e9dfae9827b4f12%

MGK, who is fighting with rapper & # 39; Music to Be Murdered By & # 39; for so long, he turns to his Twitter account to take a chance at the Detroit spitter about his version of the challenge, only to eliminate it later.

Kelly machine gun not impressed with EminemThe recent tweet of the latter tried to make his own version of the viral Dolly parton challenge. MGK turned to his Twitter account to try the spitter "The Real Slim Shady", only to remove it later.

Em shared his submission to the viral meme on Friday, January 24. For his photo on LinkedIn, the Detroit rapper looks good in a white shirt and tie, while his Facebook profile picture shows a more recent picture of him looking straight at the camera. As for Instagram, he uses a photo of himself dressed as Santa Claus "assaulting" a reindeer from behind.

In the last panel of the meme, which should be a Tinder profile picture, Em placed a nude photo of himself holding a dynamite to cover his private parts, and called it his photo profile for the Grindr gay dating app.

Apparently, MGK wrote in his account that "50-year-old artists try to be relevant to youth by publishing trend memes is something I never thought I would see # 2020".

MGK was not the only one who was not impressed with Em's opinion about the meme. Grindr was offended and shaded the rapper through his official Twitter account, "Who?"

The shadow comes after Em referred to his long-standing feud on "Unaccomodating" from his new album "Music to Be Murdered By." In declaring that his flesh was over, Em rapped: "But when they ask me if the war ended with MGK / Of course I did / I cleaned it of their mortal sins, I am God and the Lord forgives, even the devil worshipers / I am moving ".

MGK, however, seemed to doubt when it comes to crushing his meat with Eminem. "Crazy, I just left a noisy room to hear these bulls," he wrote on Twitter. "He has been rich and crazy for 20 years in a row."