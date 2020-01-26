Los Angeles Lakers fans gather at the Staples Center to mourn Kobe's death

The Lakers family mourns the loss of a legend.

Sunday, January 26 Kobe BryantHe died in a helicopter accident at the age of 41. According to multiple reports, he was only one of the five people traveling in the helicopter when it crashed in the city of Calabasas, California. It is believed that there are no other survivors. The accident is currently under investigation.

It's been just a few hours since the accident happened, but friends, family and fans are already mourning the death of the basketball star. In the photos taken this afternoon, a crowd has already gathered outside the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles. An improvised altar has been established that has flowers, candles and memories of the Lakers that surround it.

Many of the people gathered at the stadium wear their Lakers jerseys.

Unfortunately, Kobe's death coincides with the Grammy Awards, which are held at the Staples Center. Therefore, the authorities warn people that there will be no access available to the center. "As a reminder, the area around the Staples Center is closed because the Grammys and fans will not be able to access the arena," said the official LAPD Twitter. shared.