Lizzo scores greater victory thanks to & # 39; Truth Hurts & # 39;

The plus size rapper gets her first Grammy trophy when she is announced as the winner of the Best Pop Solo Performance for her great success during the live ceremony.

The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards officially began at the Staples Center in Los Angeles. Several musicians took the stage before the first winner was announced during the live ceremony on Sunday, January 26, and went to Lizzo, who took home the Best Pop Solo Performance Award.

Lizzo won the award thanks to his success "Truth Hurts", beating other strong contenders that included Beyonce Knowles, Taylor Swift Y Ariana Grande. During her acceptance speech, the singer was remarkably excited to say: "This is unexpected, really cool. I mean, all this week, I got lost in my problems, stressed, then in an instant that may disappear, your priorities change. I realized that there are people who are suffering now, and you create beautiful music … "

She continued: "This is the beginning of making music that is good again, music that frees people. And if I had not contacted, I would not have met my best friends … Thank you very much for cheering me on. Let's continue hugging and getting up, many thanks ". He also reminded the audience and the spectators at home to take Kobe Bryant tragedy as a reminder to keep our struggles in perspective by saying: "All my little problems that I thought were great as the world left."

His best performance in Pop Solo Music Performance marked Lizzo's first Grammy Award. The plus size rapper, who leads the list of nominations with eight nominations, is still ready for Album of the Year, Recording of the Year, Song of the Year and Best New Artist, among others.

The second winner of the night was announced after Tyler the creatorThe performance of Dan + Shay they took home the Best Country Duo / Group Performance for their song "Speechless." They won the likes of Little big town Y Osborne brothers.

More winners will be announced during the live ceremony organized by Alicia Keys.