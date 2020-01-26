Lizzo looks good as hell on the Grammy 2020 red carpet

We will not stop talking about LizzoThe Grammy 2020 red carpet is seen for days!
The "Good as Hell,quot; singer went on the red carpet for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, ready to get attention and leave people speechless. Wearing a white strapless dress, with a subtle slit in the thigh, the "Jerome,quot; singer's appearance was fit for a goddess.
Not surprisingly, the 31-year-old knows how to work on the red carpet. Giving us great glamorous vibes of old Hollywood, the artist complemented her Atelier Versace look with a simple but beautiful diamond necklace and a white fur shawl.
And later tonight, we'll see her work on the Grammys stage when she gets there to give us an amazing performance. Not only that, but the singer of "Truth Hurts,quot; also leads the pack with eight incredible nominations, which include Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Recording of the Year and Best New Artist.
So you better think we could be seeing a lot of her tonight and who knows? Maybe she will have more than a change of dress to take home her prizes.
David Fisher / Shutterstock
Lizzo is also nominated in the following categories: Best Pop Solo Performance, Best R,amp;B Performance, Best Traditional R,amp;B Performance and Best Contemporary Urban Album.
Overall, this year is becoming a great year for the singer.
Earlier this month, she was also nominated for Artist of the Year at the NCAAP 2020 Image Awards, along with other icons, including Billy porter, Angela Basset, Regina King Y Tyler perry. The NCAAP Image Awards will be broadcast on BET Networks on February 22.
And who knows, maybe tonight is the night we see Lizzo make her return to Twitter. As fans will remember, the "Jerome,quot; singer announced earlier this year that she would take a break from the social media platform after being tired of "too many trolls,quot; trying to discourage her.
Good luck tonight, Lizzo!
Look at the E! Live from the red carpet Coverage of the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26 from 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT followed by the Grammys broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in CBS. And for a summary of the biggest music night immediately after the show, don't miss the ME! After the party Special at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8: 30 p.m. PT, only in E!