Lizzo looks good as hell on the Grammy 2020 red carpet

We will not stop talking about LizzoThe Grammy 2020 red carpet is seen for days!

The "Good as Hell,quot; singer went on the red carpet for the 62nd Annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26 at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, ready to get attention and leave people speechless. Wearing a white strapless dress, with a subtle slit in the thigh, the "Jerome,quot; singer's appearance was fit for a goddess.

Not surprisingly, the 31-year-old knows how to work on the red carpet. Giving us great glamorous vibes of old Hollywood, the artist complemented her Atelier Versace look with a simple but beautiful diamond necklace and a white fur shawl.

And later tonight, we'll see her work on the Grammys stage when she gets there to give us an amazing performance. Not only that, but the singer of "Truth Hurts,quot; also leads the pack with eight incredible nominations, which include Album of the Year, Song of the Year, Recording of the Year and Best New Artist.