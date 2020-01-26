Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men offer musical tribute to Kobe Bryant at the Grammy Awards

Home Sports Lizzo, Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men offer musical tribute to Kobe Bryant...

The music world turned the beginning of this year's Grammy Awards ceremony into a mini memorial for Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter crash at the beginning of the day.

With the most important stars of the industry gathered at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Bryant regularly excited Lakers fans and celebrated many of his career achievements, the first minutes of the show presented a performance by Lizzo dedicated to Bryant , and a collaboration of Alicia Keys and Boyz II Men also honors the NBA icon.

The CBS cameras are directed to the upper deck of the arena, where Bryant numbers 8 and 24 are illuminated throughout the program.

KOBE BRYANT, 1978-2020: the world of sport reacts to the death of the basketball legend

Keys finished the segment with a brief speech expressing sadness.

There were also tributes to Bryant outside the Staples Center. The mourners installed a small sanctuary in the hours before the show.

Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, were reportedly among the nine people who died when the helicopter they were traveling crashed into a hill in Calabasas, California, Sunday morning, local time.

