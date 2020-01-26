Home Sports Live score of the NFL Pro Bowl, updates, highlights of the 2020...

Live score of the NFL Pro Bowl, updates, highlights of the 2020 AFC vs. NFC exhibition

By
Lisa Witt
-
0
1
<pre><pre>Live score of the NFL Pro Bowl, updates, highlights of the 2020 AFC vs. NFC exhibition
%MINIFYHTML041e6b46bdd1103e2573cbc5ea9a2c0511% %MINIFYHTML041e6b46bdd1103e2573cbc5ea9a2c0512%

Rejoice, because the biggest event on the sports calendar is upon us: the NFL Pro Bowl 2020.

Fans can see the best players in the game, along with many other players who are replacing the injured stars or the Super Bowl.

%MINIFYHTML041e6b46bdd1103e2573cbc5ea9a2c0513% %MINIFYHTML041e6b46bdd1103e2573cbc5ea9a2c0514%

MORE: Explaining the changes in the Pro Bowl rule for 2020

It is a safe bet that no one in the field will make much more than 50 percent effort, which makes the Pro Bowl a visual experience for anyone who does not work so hard at work.

I hope nobody gets hurt.

Sporting News tracks live score updates and highlights of the NFL Pro Bowl 2020 as the best AFC and NFC players. Follow next:

MORE: Why is Michael Vick a Pro Bowl captain?

Pro Bowl 2020 score

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F
AFC
NFC

AFC vs. NFC: live updates, highlights of the Pro Bowl 2020

The Pro Bowl is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. Live updates will begin at that time.

RELATED ARTICLES

NO COMMENTS

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

©