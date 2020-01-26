Live score of the NFL Pro Bowl, updates, highlights of the 2020 AFC vs. NFC exhibition

%MINIFYHTML041e6b46bdd1103e2573cbc5ea9a2c0511% %MINIFYHTML041e6b46bdd1103e2573cbc5ea9a2c0512%

Rejoice, because the biggest event on the sports calendar is upon us: the NFL Pro Bowl 2020.

Fans can see the best players in the game, along with many other players who are replacing the injured stars or the Super Bowl.

MORE: Explaining the changes in the Pro Bowl rule for 2020

It is a safe bet that no one in the field will make much more than 50 percent effort, which makes the Pro Bowl a visual experience for anyone who does not work so hard at work.

I hope nobody gets hurt.

Sporting News tracks live score updates and highlights of the NFL Pro Bowl 2020 as the best AFC and NFC players. Follow next:

MORE: Why is Michael Vick a Pro Bowl captain?

Pro Bowl 2020 score

1Q 2Q 3Q 4Q F AFC – – – – – NFC – – – – –

AFC vs. NFC: live updates, highlights of the Pro Bowl 2020

The Pro Bowl is scheduled to start at 3 p.m. ET. Live updates will begin at that time.