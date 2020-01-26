Lewis Capaldi was confused by a seat padding in 2020 Grammys

Someone you loved? More like someone you rejected!

While he was nominated for one of the biggest awards of the night at the 2020 Grammy, it seems that not everyone knows who Lewis Capaldi it's for the moment

During the ceremony on Sunday night, the 23-year-old Scottish singer went to Twitter to reveal that another attendee thought he was a seat filler hired for the event and wanted to take his seat. Yes, it was believed that one of the "Song of the Year,quot; nominees was a seat filler.

"A Grammy lady just arrived and offered to take a seat because she thought I was one of the people sitting in the chairs to fill them when someone gets up to use the bathroom," Lewis tweeted, adding six laughs. crying emojis … yes, six of those emojis that cry with laughter is definitely the appropriate amount of emojis for the occasion. You do not agree