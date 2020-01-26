Lewis Capaldi was confused by a seat padding in 2020 Grammys

Someone you loved? More like someone you rejected!
While he was nominated for one of the biggest awards of the night at the 2020 Grammy, it seems that not everyone knows who Lewis Capaldi it's for the moment
During the ceremony on Sunday night, the 23-year-old Scottish singer went to Twitter to reveal that another attendee thought he was a seat filler hired for the event and wanted to take his seat. Yes, it was believed that one of the "Song of the Year,quot; nominees was a seat filler.
"A Grammy lady just arrived and offered to take a seat because she thought I was one of the people sitting in the chairs to fill them when someone gets up to use the bathroom," Lewis tweeted, adding six laughs. crying emojis … yes, six of those emojis that cry with laughter is definitely the appropriate amount of emojis for the occasion. You do not agree
Not surprisingly, the singer of "Someone You Loved,quot; calmly took the woman's mistake, given her attitude toward being nominated for a Grammy in the first place.
"Listen, it will never happen again, right?" he said Ryan Seacrest on the red carpet "After this, the race is all downhill from here."
He then went on to compare the fact of being nominated for "swollen,quot; with "chicken parmesan," and called the feeling "an explosion in the mouth … an explosion of taste in the mouth." Insurance!
As for your preparation for game day before reaching the red carpet for your first Grammys? Well, Lewis gave his fans a very telling look in their preparation process.
While he finally lost against Billie eilish in his category, Lewis still has a lot to celebrate; He is the first Scottish artist to reach number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100 list since the 80s and is ready to tour with Niall Horan later this year.
Just don't get out of your seat, Lewis!
