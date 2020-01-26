LeBron James seen in tears after the tragic death of Kobe Bryant

%MINIFYHTML0a429770a8fbcac6e52a211431d2be6111% %MINIFYHTML0a429770a8fbcac6e52a211431d2be6112%

LeBron James is one of many who are deeply affected by the tragic news of the sudden and shocking death of Kobe Bryant. The mourning basketball player was seen crying for the loss of the legend.

As you probably heard, today, January 26, Kobe Bryant was pronounced dead along with his 13-year-old daughter and another 7 people after the helicopter crashed.

Now, there are eyewitness reports of the fact that LeBron James was crying when leaving his Los Angeles Lakers plane and was so distressed by the horrible news that he was receiving the comfort of two other people at that time.

Apparently they were hugging him tightly as LeBron could not help collapsing due to the great emotional pain he was experiencing.

It's good to know that the 35-year-old star is receiving help from others in regards to this terrible loss.

His pain sample comes after Kobe congratulated LeBron for passing it in the all-time NBA standings, just one day before his death.

The late NBA star wrote: ‘Continue advancing the game @KingJames. I respect my brother very much. "

In addition, another of Kobe's teammates, Shaquille O & # 39; Neal, expressed his immense sadness for losing him and his second daughter, Gianna, in a social media post: & # 39; There are no words to express the pain I'm going through with this tragedy of losing my niece Gigi and my brother @kobebryant. I love you and we will miss you. My condolences to the Bryant family and the families of all other passengers on board. I'm sick right now. "

Kevin Lowe also tweeted: no Please don't. Please god no. It can't be true, obviously in disbelief.

Similarly, Dwyane Wade expressed his desperation for a miracle, writing: "Nooooooooooo God, please, no!"

The cause of the accident remains under investigation.



