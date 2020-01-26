Lauren London, partner of Nipsey Hussle, accepts the Grammy 2020 in her honor

It's been almost a year since the death of the rapper and a native of southern Los Angeles Nipsey Hussle, but his memory is still alive.
Before the 2020 Grammy, the rapper, born Ermias Joseph AsghedomHe won the award for Best Rap Performance Posthumously. His love of a lifetime Lauren London, which has maintained a relatively low profile since his death in March 2019, was present to accept the coveted trophy. "I speak on behalf of our family and in honor of Nip, who was a phenomenal ship," he said. "Nip did it not only for the awards, but for the people. God allowed him to use this music to tell his truth, give his wisdom and something we can always live with."
London also joined his grandmother, Margaret Boutte. "I wanted to thank you all for showing all the love I have felt for him all his life and I will always live in my heart," Boutte added. "Thanks thanks."
Later in the night, the superstar will be honored with a commemorative performance that will feature John legend, DJ Khaled, meek mill, Roddy ricch, Yg Y Kirk franklin.
"Activist, entrepreneur and rapper, Nipsey Hussle had a lasting impact not only on his community, but also on culture in general," said the Grammy Awards executive producer Ken Ehrlich in a statement about performance.
"You cannot deny the influence he had and his legacy will remain for generations to come," the statement continued. "We are honored to bring together this incredible group of artists to celebrate Nipsey's life and pay tribute to his numerous contributions to music. It will surely be a memorable performance."
The "Grinding All My Life,quot; artist was nominated posthumously for three Grammys this year, including Best Rap / Sung Performance, Best Rap Performance and Best Rap Song.
In November 2019, when Hussle Grammy Awards nominations were announced, London entered Instagram and wrote: "Grammy Nominee, Nip. King Ermias. Humiliated, I was surrounded by such greatness. I love you forever."
Since the death of Hussle, the community of Los Angeles and beyond have continued to cry and honor the legacy of the late rapper.
More recently, London honored Hussle in his "Forever Stronger,quot; campaign by Puma. The clothing brand launched the campaign showing London while wandering the streets of Los Angeles.
"Pain is a light. Pain is a perception," he says in a voice over, reciting a poem written by Hussle's younger sister. "The body hurts but the spirit grows."
Look at the E! Live from the red carpet Coverage of the 2020 Grammy Awards on Sunday, January 26 from 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT followed by the Grammys broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT in CBS. And for a summary of the biggest music night immediately after the show, don't miss the ME! After the party Special at 11:30 p.m. ET / 8: 30 p.m. PT, only in E!
