Lauren London, partner of Nipsey Hussle, accepts the Grammy 2020 in her honor

It's been almost a year since the death of the rapper and a native of southern Los Angeles Nipsey Hussle, but his memory is still alive.

Before the 2020 Grammy, the rapper, born Ermias Joseph AsghedomHe won the award for Best Rap Performance Posthumously. His love of a lifetime Lauren London, which has maintained a relatively low profile since his death in March 2019, was present to accept the coveted trophy. "I speak on behalf of our family and in honor of Nip, who was a phenomenal ship," he said. "Nip did it not only for the awards, but for the people. God allowed him to use this music to tell his truth, give his wisdom and something we can always live with."

London also joined his grandmother, Margaret Boutte. "I wanted to thank you all for showing all the love I have felt for him all his life and I will always live in my heart," Boutte added. "Thanks thanks."