Lauren London has the sweetest tribute to Nipsey Hussle

Rapper Margaret Boutte's grandmother also joins Lauren to accept Nipsey's first Grammy after posthumously winning the Best Rap Performance category for & # 39; Racks in the Middle & # 39 ;.

Lauren London attended the 2020 Grammy Awards at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on behalf of his late partner Nipsey Hussle Sunday, January 26 The 35-year-old made sure to bring something that reminded everyone of the murdered rapper, who posthumously won her first Grammy that night, and her tribute was the sweetest thing in history.

Lauren adorned the red carpet with a shiny black outfit that made her look elegant and stylish. He combined the look with a necklace that featured a photo of his former love Nipsey, who was shot dead last year at the age of 33.

During the awards ceremony, Lauren took the stage to receive Nipsey's first Grammy after winning the Best Rap Performance category for "Racks in the Middle." "I speak on behalf of our family and in honor of Nip, who was a phenomenal ship," he said in his speech accepting the award. "Nip did it not only for the awards, but for the people. God allowed him to use this music to tell his truth, give his wisdom and something we can always live with."

Nipsey's grandmother, Margaret Boutte, who also joined Lauren on stage, added: "I wanted to thank you all for showing all the love I have felt for him all his life and I will always live in my heart. Thank you, thank you. "

Grammys also prepared a commemorative performance for Nipsey with John legend, DJ Khaled, meek mill, Roddy ricch, Yg Y Kirk franklin. "Activist, entrepreneur and rapper, Nipsey Hussle had a lasting impact not only on his community, but also on culture in general," Grammys producer Ken Ehrlich said in a statement earlier this month.

"You can't deny the influence he had and his legacy will be felt for generations to come. We are honored to bring this incredible group of artists together to celebrate Nipsey's life and pay tribute to his many contributions to music. Surely it will be a memorable performance, "Ken continued.