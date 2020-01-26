Lana Del Rey and Boyfriend made their red carpet debut at the Pre-Grammys Gala

King's wool and her boyfriend are red carpet officers!

The 34-year-old singer brought Sean "Sticks,quot; Larkin as your appointment at the Recording Academy and Clive Davis& # 39; Pre studded stars2020 Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Saturday. She wore a black and cream dress with bare shoulders and an opening to the thigh, and he wore a black suit. This marked the first time the two were photographed together at a celebrity event.

They had made their Instagram relationship official in December when Lana shared on her page a photo of the two who look cozy in the backstage of a show. Both have shared a couple more photos on social networks.

Lana and Sean, A,amp;E analyst PD liveThey caused rumors of romance for the first time at the end of last year after they were photographed on a walk through Central Park in New York City.