Lana Del Rey and Boyfriend made their red carpet debut at the Pre-Grammys Gala

King's wool and her boyfriend are red carpet officers!
The 34-year-old singer brought Sean "Sticks,quot; Larkin as your appointment at the Recording Academy and Clive Davis& # 39; Pre studded stars2020 Grammy Gala at the Beverly Hilton hotel on Saturday. She wore a black and cream dress with bare shoulders and an opening to the thigh, and he wore a black suit. This marked the first time the two were photographed together at a celebrity event.
They had made their Instagram relationship official in December when Lana shared on her page a photo of the two who look cozy in the backstage of a show. Both have shared a couple more photos on social networks.
Lana and Sean, A,amp;E analyst PD liveThey caused rumors of romance for the first time at the end of last year after they were photographed on a walk through Central Park in New York City.
The pre-Grammy gala was honored Sean "Diddy,quot; Combs. Other celebrities seen at the annual gala, traditionally held the night before the Grammy Awards, included Beyoncé Y Jay Z Y Cardi B Y Make up for.
Lana is nominated for two Grammys, for Album of the Year and Song of the Year for Norman F – King Rockwell! and his main song, marking his fifth and sixth nominations since 2014. (See a complete list of Grammy nominations).
