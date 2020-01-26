Lady GaGa and Bradley Cooper achieve two early victories

%MINIFYHTMLecdc5d942ba0b1ef430217166826816a11% %MINIFYHTMLecdc5d942ba0b1ef430217166826816a12%

Other early winners announced at the three-hour premiere ceremony before the main event of the 62nd awards ceremony include Madonna, Beyonce and the late Chris Cornell.

Lady Gaga Y Bradley Cooper They won two of the first 2020 Grammy Awards trophies, collecting prizes for the best compilation soundtrack and the best song written for visual media in the pre-ceremony event in Los Angeles.

The couple took the honors for the "A star has been born"Soundtrack and its song from the movie," Never Never Love Again. "

The three-hour premiere ceremony, organized by the singer Heap of Imogen, started at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles shortly after noon on Sunday, January 26, hours before the 62nd annual awards ceremony.

Other early winners included Hildur Gudnadottir, who won the Best Score Soundtrack Visual Media gong for his work on the TV miniseries "Chernobyl"late rocker Chris Cornell (Best recording package), Billie eilish (Best designed album), Virgin (Best remixed recording for "I Rise"), and Beyonce Knowles, who claimed the award for Best Musical Film for his documentary of the Netflix Coachella festival "Back home: a Beyonce movie".

There were also early double victories for the country's legend Tanya Tucker, including the best country album and dance music veterans The chemical brothers.

The full list of Premiere Ceremony winners at the time of publication is:

Best performance / song of contemporary Christian music: "God Only Knows" – for KING and COUNTRY Y Dolly parton

Y Best performance / gospel song: "Love Theory" – Kirk franklin

Best country album: "While I & # 39; m Livin & # 39;" – Tanya Tucker

Best Country Song: "Bring My Flowers Now" – Tanya Tucker

Best country solo performance: "Ride Me Back Home" – Willie nelson

Best Latin Jazz Album: "Antidote" – Chick korea Y The Spanish Heart Band

Y Best Big Jazz Album: "The Omni-American Book Club" – Brian Lynch Big Band

Best jazz instrumental album: "Finding Gabriel" – Brad Mehldau

Best jazz vocal album: "12 Little Spells" – Esperanza Spalding

Best improvised solo jazz: "Sozinho" – Randy Brecker

Best arrangement, instrumentals and vocals: "All Night Long" – Jacob Collier Presenting Jules Buckley , Take 6 Y Metropole Orkest

Presenting , Y Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella: "Moon River" – Jacob Collier

Best instrumental composition: "Star Wars: Galaxy & # 39; s Edge Symphonic Suite" – John williams

Best contemporary instrumental album: "Mettavolution" – Rodrigo and Gabriela

Best dance / electronic album: "No Geography" – The chemical brothers

Best dance recording: "Got To Keep On" – The chemical brothers

Best spoken album: "Becoming" – Michelle Obama

Best children's music album: "Ageless Songs for the Child Archetype" – Jon Samson

Best Reggae Album: "Rapture" – Koffee

Best regional root music album: "Good Time" – Ranky Tanky

Best Popular Album: "Patty Griffin" – Patty griffin

Best contemporary blues album: "This Land" – Gary Clark Jr.

Best traditional blues album: "Tall, Dark & ​​Handsome" – Delbert McClinton Y Self-made men + Dana

Y + Best Bluegrass Album: "Tall Fiddler" – Michael Cleveland

Best New Age album: "Wings" – Peter Kater

Best music video: "Old Town Road" (Official Movie) – Lil Nas X Y Billy Ray Cyrus

Y Best immersive audio album: "LUX" – Anita Brevik , Trondheimsolistene Y Nidarosdomens Jentekor

, Y Best remixed recording: "I Rise" ( Tracy Young & # 39; s Pride Intro Radio Remix) – Virgin

& # 39; s Pride Intro Radio Remix) – Best designed album, not classic: "When we fall asleep, where are we going?" – Billie eilish

Best Historic Album: "Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection" – Pete Seeger

Best Album Notes: "Stax & # 39; 68: A Story of Memphis" – Various Artists

Best boxed package / Limited Edition: "Woodstock: Back to the garden – The definitive 50th anniversary archive" – ​​Various artists

Best compilation soundtrack for visual media: " A star has been born "- Lady Gaga Y Bradley Cooper

"- Y Best soundtrack for visual media: " Chernobyl "- Hildur Guonadottir

"- Best song written for visual media: "I & # 39; ll Never Love Again" (film version) – Natalie Hemby , Lady Gaga , Hillary Lindsey Y Aaron Raitiere Y Bradley Cooper

, , Y Y Best musical movie: " Back home: a Beyonce movie "- Beyonce Knowles

"- Best recording package: "Chris Cornell" – Barry ament, Jeff Ament & Joe Spix, art directors (Chris Cornell)