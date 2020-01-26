KUWK: Kylie Jenner allegedly grants subsidies to Rob Kardashian

Kylie Jenner is the richest in the Karjenner clan with a net worth of one billion dollars. Rob Kardashian is the least worth, especially since he left the center of attention, so it makes sense that it has been revealed in a new report that the little sister is intervening to give subsidies to her older brother.

Rob has been trusting Khloe Kardashian since leaving college. The two even lived together before and after their toxic relationship with Blac Chyna.

After the only Kardashian man fell into a deep depression, his mother Kris Jenner took over and helped him.

Now, Kylie is doing her part of family duty according to Radar Online.

Rob has launched his Halfway Dead collaboration with a street wear company, but since he does not appear in Keeping Up With the Kardashians or publish much about himself online, he is missing television checks and social media sponsorships.

A source told the publication: "He has removed both his mother and Khloe over the years, so it was agreed that it is Kylie's turn to help Rob." Everyone is united to help him obtain full custody of Dream, if only to stick to Blac Chyna, whom everyone hates passionately. "

Kim Kardashian has no trouble contributing if she reaches that point.

The source went on to say: ‘Kim will help if she has to, but since Kylie has money coming out of her ears right now, it seems fair that she gets into her pocket. You are lucky to have this help because there is no way you can pay legal bills on your own. "

Even if you're not a fan of KUWK stars, you know that being together is definitely something that the family does better.



