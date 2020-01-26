Kobe Bryant's helicopter crashed into the mountain due to heavy fog

%MINIFYHTML74a640501ceb22d9f7375c5af12bffdb11% %MINIFYHTML74a640501ceb22d9f7375c5af12bffdb12%

Many mourn the sudden death of the NBA legend on Sunday, January 26, with Michael Jordan sharing some moving words to remember Kobe and his contribution to the NBA community.

Up News Info –

More details about the fatal helicopter accident that killed the NBA legend Kobe Bryant and eight others, including his daughter Gianna, had appeared online. According to a new TMZ report, the strong fog played an important role in the accident that took place on Sunday, January 26 in the morning in Calabasas.

That morning, in Los Angeles, there was a lot of fog, and police sources told the news media that LAPD air support was on the ground because of that. It was also reported that the flight tracker data showed that the 41-year-old superstar's helicopter seemed to encounter climate problems for the first time while it was over the Los Angeles Zoo.

The helicopter allegedly surrounded that area at least 6 times at a very low altitude, around 875 feet, apparently waiting for the fog to clear. Before the accident, the pilot also contacted the control tower at Burbank airport around 9:30 a.m. PT and the tower knew they had been circling for 15 minutes.

The pilot then headed north on Highway 118 before heading west to continue over Highway 101 around Woodland Hills, California. Then, the helicopter encountered more weather problems at 9.40 a.m., which caused the helicopter to turn south. The pilot then turned to a mountainous area before making a rapid and rapid ascent from approximately 1200 feet to 2000 feet. However, when they were approximately 1700 feet at approximately 9.45 a.m., the helicopter flew towards a mountain while flying at about 161 knots, according to flight tracker data.

Many were mourning the sudden death of Kobe. After Kobe's death, Michael Jordan He shared some moving words to remember Kobe and his contribution to the NBA community. "I am shocked by the tragic news of the death of Kobe and Gianna," Michael said in a statement. "Words cannot describe the pain I feel."

"I loved Kobe, he was like a little brother to me. We used to talk often, and I will miss those conversations a lot. He was a fierce competitor, one of the greats of the game and a creative force. Kobe was also an amazing father who loved deeply his family and took pride in his daughter's love for the game of basketball, "he added. "Yvette joins me to send my deepest condolences to Vanessa, the Lakers organization and basketball fans around the world."

Also paying tribute to Kober, former US leader Barack Obama, Khalid, Blink-182 battery Travis Barker, Disney boss Bob Iger, Kelly Clarkson, fellow basketball legends Vince Carter, Scotty PippenY Paul Piercefootball players Tom brady Y Brett Favrerapper A $ AP Rocky Y Lamar Odom.

Alicia Keys He also performed a tribute to Kobe at the 2020 Grammy Awards, which took place hours after death. "Here we are together on the biggest music night," he began. "But to be honest, we all feel very sad right now because today, Los Angeles, the United States and the whole world lost a hero, and we are literally standing here in the house that Kobe Bryant built with a broken heart."

Alicia began to sing a capella version of Boyz II MenThe single "It's very difficult to say goodbye to yesterday", with the group joining her on stage for a surprise performance. "We love you Kobe," Keys said at the end of the song.

Kobe and his daughter Gianna were heading to the Bryant Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks, California, when the helicopter they boarded crashed on Sunday, January 26 in Calabasas, California. The duo and seven others on board were killed.