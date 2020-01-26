Kobe Bryant's daughter dies in a helicopter crash

Instagram

Gianna Bryant, 13, died in Calabasas along with her 41-year-old superstar father in a helicopter crash on Sunday as they headed to their basketball game.

Up News Info –

Basketball Superstar Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter died in a helicopter accident.

The 41-year-old Los Angeles Lakers legend passed away on Sunday morning, January 26, 2020, in Calabasas, California, on the way to his daughter Gianna's basketball game.

One of his teammates and another father also perished.

Officials of the Federal Aviation Administration have confirmed that the helicopter that crashed in "unknown circumstances" belonged to Kobe. It is not believed that Bryant's wife, Vanessa, and her other three daughters, Natalia, Bianca and baby Capri, are among the victims of the tragedy.

Ironically, his death comes a day later. Lebron James He replaced him as the third leading scorer in NBA history.

James paid tribute to Bryant with special Nike shoes during the Lakers game against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday.

After the game, Bryant congratulated James on his last milestone, tweeting: "Towards # 2 @kingjames! Keep growing the game and marking the way for the next … Much respect for my brother."

Bryant spent his entire professional career playing for the Lakers and retired in 2016. Kobe then focused his attention on Hollywood and won an Academy Award in 2018 for his short film "Dear basketball".

During his sports career, Bryant was named the most valuable NBA player in 2008. He also won two gold medals as a member of the US men's basketball team. UU. In the Olympic Games in 2008 and 2012.

He was considered among the five best basketball players of all time. The 18-time NBA All-Star won five championships with the Lakers.

Bryant skipped college after becoming a sports phenomenon at Lower Merion High in Pennsylvania and joined the 17-year-old Lakers in 1996 after an agreement with the Charlotte Hornets, who selected him in the NBA Draft.

He made his professional debut in the first game of the 1996-97 Lakers season against Minnesota, becoming the youngest player to appear in an NBA game.

The Toronto Rockets paid tribute to Kobe before their NBA game with the Denver Nuggets on Sunday afternoon organizing a minute of silence, while fans gathered outside the Staples Center in Los Angeles, where Kobe played for 20 years , for a memorial organized in a hurry.