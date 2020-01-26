Kobe Bryant's 13-year-old daughter also dies in a helicopter crash

Ethan Miller / Getty Images
The world is mourning the loss of Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant.
On Sunday, January 26, it was learned that the NBA legend died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. He was only 41 years old.
In addition, Bryant's 13-year-old daughter was also with her father on the plane and died Sunday morning, E! The news has confirmed.
The Oscar winner and his daughter were two of the five people who died in the accident, which is currently under investigation.
While many outlets have reported that Rick Fox I was aboard the helicopter, E! The news can confirm that we were not.
At this time, it is still unclear who piloted the helicopter and what happened exactly moments before it crashed.
According to TMZ, the father-daughter duo allegedly headed to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice, which is near the Thousand Oaks and Calabasas area in Los Angeles.
Earlier this month, Kobe and Gianna made their hearts melt when the NBA legend was apparently seen "explaining,quot; basketball to their 13-year-old son in a game. The sweet moment between the two went viral online and many turned it into a meme.
Upon hearing the heartbreaking news, many paid tribute to the 41-year-old icon, including Dwayne Wade, Duck, Cardi B, Reese witherspoon, Gigi Hadid and more.
"Nooooooooooo God please don't," Wade shared on Twitter.
"F – cccccck. If what I see is true, I am. So. Sad. Our black mamba fell in a helicopter and lost his life today." Vanessa Hudgens said on Instagram. "I am devastated. Crying. Sending so much love to Vanessa and the children."
"Just devastated to hear about #KobeBryant. An extraordinary athlete and a really kind and wonderful man," said Witherspoon. "Send love, prayers and compassion to your family. To your whole family @NBA too."
Right now, Kobe's wife, Vanessa BryantHe has not yet broken his silence about the heartbreaking news of his lifelong love. The couple shared four daughters: 17 years. Natalie Gianna, 13 years old, and 3 years old. Bianka and 7 months old Capri.
Our thoughts are with Bryant's loved ones during this difficult time.