Kobe Bryant's 13-year-old daughter also dies in a helicopter crash

The world is mourning the loss of Kobe Bryant and his teenage daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant.

On Sunday, January 26, it was learned that the NBA legend died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California. He was only 41 years old.

%MINIFYHTML609bbd2c847ca6c198d92177190c670a13% %MINIFYHTML609bbd2c847ca6c198d92177190c670a14%

In addition, Bryant's 13-year-old daughter was also with her father on the plane and died Sunday morning, E! The news has confirmed.

The Oscar winner and his daughter were two of the five people who died in the accident, which is currently under investigation.

While many outlets have reported that Rick Fox I was aboard the helicopter, E! The news can confirm that we were not.

At this time, it is still unclear who piloted the helicopter and what happened exactly moments before it crashed.

According to TMZ, the father-daughter duo allegedly headed to the Mamba Academy for a basketball practice, which is near the Thousand Oaks and Calabasas area in Los Angeles.