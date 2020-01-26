Kobe Bryant was honored at the Grammy 2020 with Moment of Silence

The atmosphere on one of the biggest nights in Hollywood is bleak today.

This morning, Kobe BryantAnd his 13 year old daughter Gianna Maria-Onore Bryant, surprisingly died in a helicopter accident along with three others, sending shock waves worldwide.

And at the 2020 Grammy Awards, the impact of the basketball legend is clear.

At the non-televised premiere ceremony, via The Associated Press, There was a moment of silence to honor the late Lakers player, ironically in the same arena that he played so famous during seasons.

CEO of the Provisional Recording Academy Harvey Mason Jr. He opened the ceremony by addressing the news, saying: "As most of you know, today we lost Kobe Bryant in a tragic helicopter accident."

"As we are at home, I would ask you to join me in a moment of silence," he continued.

A few minutes after confirming reports of Bryant's death, dozens of celebrities, players and fans have turned to social networks to commemorate his memory.

The scene outside the Staples Center is also full today, with Lakers fans swarming to pay tribute to the lifelong player as more celebrities arrive for the Grammy ceremony.