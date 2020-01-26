Kobe Bryant: Tributes paid to the NBA very well after a deadly helicopter accident | NBA News

Some of the most important names in sport and culture have reacted to the tragic news of the death of Kobe Bryant in a helicopter accident.

The 41-year-old, one of the best players in the NBA, was traveling to a basketball tournament when the helicopter fell in Calabasas, about 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Bryant was with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, an aspiring basketball player, along with seven other passengers. There were no survivors.

Bryant was five-time NBA champion and spent his entire 20-year career with Los Angeles Lakers, and his death has shocked the world of basketball.

There are no words to express the pain I am going through with this tragedy of losing my friend Gigi and my brother. @Kobe Bryant I love you and we will miss you. My deepest condolences to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. I'm sick right now pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 – SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

It saddens me to know that we lost one of our greats. @Kobe Bryant He was one of the best athletes and was a great inspiration to many, including me. I am deeply saddened by his family and the people around the world who admired him. May he and his daughter rest in peace pic.twitter.com/O4ZWANcGKm – Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a legend on the court and was just beginning in what would have been such a significant second act. Losing Gianna is even more heartbreaking for us as parents. Michelle and I sent love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. – Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Honestly, this makes no sense … I just saw you, man. This hurts my heart. God, please, put your hands on your family and help guide them through this unbearable moment. We love you forever man … Legends never die! … https://t.co/L8TZ2ZO6Sm – Kevin Hart (@ KevinHart4real) January 26, 2020

My heart is broken to hear the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can't understand what families are going through. Kobe meant a lot to me and to all of us. Sending my prayers, my love and my infinite condolences to Vanessa, the family and anyone who has lost someone on that flight. – Taylor Swift (@ taylorswift13) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe, hero for many, including my grandson, extraordinary athlete and always kind to me and my family. My deepest condolences to his family. – Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 26, 2020