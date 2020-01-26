Kobe Bryant: Tributes paid to the NBA very well after a deadly helicopter accident | NBA News

The most famous people in the world have paid tribute to Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter accident.

The 41-year-old, one of the best players in the NBA, was traveling to a basketball tournament when the helicopter fell in Calabasas, about 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Bryant was with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, an aspiring basketball player, along with seven other passengers. There were no survivors.

Bryant was five-time NBA champion and spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, and his death has shocked the sports world.

Soccer stars, music, cinema and beyond have paid tribute to the & # 39; Mamba Negra & # 39 ;.















1:34



Tiger Woods expresses his shock and sadness after hearing that his good friend, Kobe Bryant, had died.



















3:47



LeBron James reflected on the influence Kobe Bryant had in his career after beating him on the NBA score charts on Saturday.



















1:43



The NBA superstars thank Kobe Bryant after his retirement from the NBA in 2016.



















0:32



Emotional scenes in Florida when Kobe Bryant is respected at the Pro Bowl in Orlando





















0:29



The NBA commentators cried when they reacted to the news that Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter accident.



















2:49



Kobe Bryant was an "athlete but he also created a legacy," says Jaydee Dyer, host of Heatcheck.



















0:32



New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees talks about the inspiration of the & # 39; great competitor & # 39; Kobe Bryant



















0:55



Players, officials and fans pay tribute to Kobe Bryant before the start of the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Houston Rockets



There are no words to express the pain I am going through with this tragedy of losing my friend Gigi and my brother. @Kobe Bryant I love you and we will miss you. My deepest condolences to the Bryant family and the families of the other passengers on board. I'm sick right now pic.twitter.com/pigHywq3c1 – SHAQ (@SHAQ) January 26, 2020

It saddens me to know that we lost one of our greats. @Kobe Bryant He was one of the best athletes and was a great inspiration to many, including me. I am deeply saddened by his family and the people around the world who admired him. May he and his daughter rest in peace pic.twitter.com/O4ZWANcGKm – Lewis Hamilton (@LewisHamilton) January 26, 2020

Kobe was a legend on the court and was just beginning in what would have been such a significant second act. Losing Gianna is even more heartbreaking for us as parents. Michelle and I sent love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. – Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 26, 2020

Kobe was really bigger than life, a legend. May he and all who lost their lives rest in peace today. Love and condolences to his family. Los Angeles will never be the same. – Leonardo DiCaprio (@LeoDiCaprio) January 26, 2020

Honestly, this makes no sense … I just saw you, man. This hurts my heart. God, please, put your hands on your family and help guide them through this unbearable moment. We love you forever man … Legends never die! … https://t.co/L8TZ2ZO6Sm – Kevin Hart (@ KevinHart4real) January 26, 2020

My heart is broken to hear the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can't understand what families are going through. Kobe meant a lot to me and to all of us. Sending my prayers, my love and my infinite condolences to Vanessa, the family and anyone who has lost someone on that flight. – Taylor Swift (@ taylorswift13) January 26, 2020

RIP Kobe, hero for many, including my grandson, extraordinary athlete and always kind to me and my family. My deepest condolences to his family. – Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 26, 2020