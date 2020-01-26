Kobe Bryant: Tributes paid to the NBA very well after a deadly helicopter accident | NBA News

Home Sports Kobe Bryant: Tributes paid to the NBA very well after a deadly...

Kobe Bryant: Tributes paid to the NBA very well after a deadly helicopter accident

Lisa Witt
Kobe Bryant

The most famous people in the world have paid tribute to Kobe Bryant, who died Sunday in a helicopter accident.

The 41-year-old, one of the best players in the NBA, was traveling to a basketball tournament when the helicopter fell in Calabasas, about 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles.

Bryant was with his 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, an aspiring basketball player, along with seven other passengers. There were no survivors.

Bryant was five-time NBA champion and spent his entire 20-year career with the Los Angeles Lakers, and his death has shocked the sports world.

Soccer stars, music, cinema and beyond have paid tribute to the & # 39; Mamba Negra & # 39 ;.








1:34

Tiger Woods expresses his shock and sadness after hearing that his good friend, Kobe Bryant, had died.



Kobe Bryant and LeBron James share a word on the court during the 2008 Beijing Olympics







3:47

LeBron James reflected on the influence Kobe Bryant had in his career after beating him on the NBA score charts on Saturday.



Kobe Bryant poses with the NBA championship and the MVP trophies of the NBA Finals







1:43

The NBA superstars thank Kobe Bryant after his retirement from the NBA in 2016.



Kobe Bryant







0:32

Emotional scenes in Florida when Kobe Bryant is respected at the Pro Bowl in Orlando









0:29

The NBA commentators cried when they reacted to the news that Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter accident.



Kobe Bryant







2:49

Kobe Bryant was an "athlete but he also created a legacy," says Jaydee Dyer, host of Heatcheck.



Kobe Bryant







0:32

New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees talks about the inspiration of the & # 39; great competitor & # 39; Kobe Bryant









0:55

Players, officials and fans pay tribute to Kobe Bryant before the start of the game between the Denver Nuggets and the Houston Rockets

