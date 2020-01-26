Kobe Bryant: Tiger Woods rocked by the news of the death of an old friend | Golf news

%MINIFYHTML29028fb5a67b78974a95e6de3ac268a511% %MINIFYHTML29028fb5a67b78974a95e6de3ac268a512%

Tiger Woods expresses his shock and sadness after hearing that his good friend, Kobe Bryant, had died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday morning.

Tiger Woods expressed his shock at hearing the news of the tragic death of Kobe Bryant after posting a top 10 in his first tournament of the year at Torrey Pines.

Woods, a lifelong Los Angeles Lakers fan who was a good friend of NBA superstar Bryant, made a birdie in hole 72 to return a 70 and finish in nine under, six shots behind champion Marc Leishman, but his performance was far from his thoughts when he was informed of Bryant's death.

Woods was shaken by the news & # 39; incredibly sad & # 39;

Initially it was reported that Woods had been informed of the death of Bryant and his teenage daughter, two of the nine deaths in a helicopter crash Sunday morning near Los Angeles, midway through his final round at the Farmers Insurance Open.

But his caddy, Joe LaCava, gave the devastating news when the couple headed to the scorer's office, with a clearly stunned Woods who exclaimed: "Excuse me?"

Tiger Woods cannot understand what he just heard after Caddy Joe LaCava informed him of Kobe Bryant's tragic death after his final round at Torrrey Pines.

The 44-year-old man composed himself before an interview with the host broadcaster, CBS Sports, in which he paid tribute to his fallen friend on an "incredibly sad day."

"I didn't know until Joey told me to leave green number 18," said Woods. "I really didn't understand why the people in the gallery said & # 39; Do it for Mamba & # 39;". But now I understand. Reality is being established because they just informed me about five minutes ago.

A young Tiger Woods with Bryant in 1997

"It's a surprise for everyone, and I'm incredibly sad. It's one of the most tragic days, and I think for me, the reality is just sitting down, because I just found out about that five minutes ago."

When asked what Bryant's highest quality was, Woods said without hesitation: "The fire. It burns so competitively and I wanted to win. It brought each and every night on both ends of the floor. And not many Boys can say that throughout the history of the NBA.

"He was obviously dominant on the offensive side, but every time he was in the game, he faced his best player and turned it off during the 48 minutes. That was one of the most impressive things throughout his career."

"And then, when he broke his Achilles and went to the foul line and made his shots, that's difficult."