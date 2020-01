%MINIFYHTMLeb59dea87b125465b0b4ecef865f020b11% %MINIFYHTMLeb59dea87b125465b0b4ecef865f020b12%

Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter accident on Sunday morning, according to a TMZ report. He was 41 years old.

Bryant was traveling with at least three other people in his private helicopter when he fell, according to TMZ. The cause of the crash is under investigation.



This story will be updated.