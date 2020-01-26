Kobe Bryant killed in a helicopter accident at 41

Kobe Bryant He was killed Sunday morning in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, E! The news has confirmed. He was 41 years old. He was 41 years old.

The NBA legend, who retired in 2016 after 20 years with Los Angeles Lakers, was one of the five people who died in the accident, which is under investigation.

It is not clear where the Sikorsky S-76 helicopter was heading or who piloted it. The plane crashed in the fog on a hillside near an intersection in the area north of Malibu State Park. A small forest fire broke out and firefighters quickly extinguished it while other emergency workers looked for survivors in the wreckage.

Kobe is survived by his wife Vanessa Bryantand his four daughtersNatalie, Gianna, Bianka And baby Capri.

During his days in the NBA, the athlete often traveled by private helicopter from his home in the Newport Beach area to the Staples Center in downtown Los Angeles.

Kobe, who was born in Philadelphia, entered the NBA directly from high school and won five NBA titles with the Lakers before his retirement. In 2018, he won an Oscar for Best Animated Short Film for Dear basketball.

