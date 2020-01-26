Kobe Bryant killed in a 41-year helicopter accident | NBA News

The great NBA Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, at 41.

Bryant was among the five people who died when an S-76 Sikorsky helicopter crashed in Calabasas, which is about 40 miles northwest of Los Angeles. There are no reported survivors.

The city of Calabasas tweeted: "It is with great sadness that we learned of the death of Kobe Bryant and four others in a helicopter crash in Calabasas.

"The plane fell in a remote field near Las Virgenes around 10:00 this morning.

"No one on the ground was injured. The FAA (Federal Aviation Administration) and the NTSB (National Transportation Safety Board) are investigating."

We miss you Kobe ❤️❤️🙏🏼🙏🏼 – Tom Brady (@TomBrady) January 26, 2020

Bryant played his entire NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers, helping them win five NBA championships. He also won two Olympic gold medals with the United States team.

Considered one of the best players in the world, Bryant was selected in 18 All-Star games and was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the league in 2008.

Bryant, who was born in Philadelphia in 1978, was recruited at number 13 by the Charlotte Hornets in 1996, but was immediately changed to the Lakers.

The Lakers withdrew Bryant's two shirt numbers, eight and 24, at a ceremony in December 2017. The then president of franchises Magic Johnson said: "We are here to celebrate the best that used purple and gold."

RIP Kobe, hero for many, including my grandson, extraordinary athlete and always kind to me and my family. My deepest condolences to his family. – Whoopi Goldberg (@WhoopiGoldberg) January 26, 2020

He placed third in the NBA points list until Saturday night, when the current Laker LeBron James beat him.

James had told NBA.com after the game: "I am happy to have a conversation with Kobe Bryant, one of the best players of all time."

Bryant tweeted Saturday night: "Continue advancing the game @KingJames. Much respect for my brother."