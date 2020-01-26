Kobe Bryant inspired a generation of basketball players from around the world | NBA News

Kobe Bryant inspired a generation of basketball players around the world with their sublime skills and their inextinguishable competitive fire.

He also won the eternal adoration of Los Angeles during his two decades as the fierce soul of the city's beloved Lakers.

Less than four years after his retirement from the NBA, Bryant was looking for new challenges and working to inspire his daughters' generation through sports and storytelling when his next act ended surprisingly early.

Bryant, the 18-time All-Star who won five championships and became one of the best basketball players of his generation during a 20-year career with Los Angeles Lakers, died Sunday in a helicopter crash. He was 41 years old.















1:26



Kobe Bryant, who died at the age of 41 in a helicopter crash, explains his love for basketball in a NBA tribute video



The accident occurred in the misty hills above Calabasas, California, about 30 miles northwest of downtown Los Angeles, said a person familiar with the situation. The Associated Press. A different person familiar with the case confirmed that Gianna, Bryant's 13-year-old daughter, was also killed.

Both unidentified sources of the AP spoke on condition of anonymity because few details of the accident had been publicly disclosed.

Authorities said nine people were in the helicopter, and all were presumed dead. No names were released.

Bryant lived south of Los Angeles on the Orange County coast for much of his adult life, and often used helicopters to save time and avoid the notorious traffic of southern California. He often traveled to helicopter practices and games before his career as a player ended in 2016, and continued the practice after retiring while attending his many new companies, which included a flourishing entertainment company that recently produced a short animated winner of an Oscar. movie.

















1:43



NBA superstars thank Kobe Bryant after his retirement from the NBA in 2016



The accident happened about 20 miles from Mamba Sports Academy, Bryant's basketball training complex in Thousand Oaks, California. A women's basketball tournament was scheduled for Sunday at the facility.

Bryant, who had four daughters with his wife, Vanessa, was dedicated to driving women's sports in recent years, training and advising basketball players around the world. Gianna, better known as Gigi, had a promising youth career.

Bryant sat next to the court in a Brooklyn Nets game late last year, clearly conveying his wisdom to his daughter.

Bryant told the talk show host Jimmy Kimmel in 2018 that Gianna wanted to play in the WNBA and recalled how fans often approached him saying, “ You have to have a child, you have to have someone to continue the tradition, the legacy & # 39; & # 39 ;.

















2:36



Kareem Abdul-Jabbar reflects on the life of Kobe Bryant, who died in a crashed helicopter at 41



Gianna made an exception: "She said:" I have this, "Bryant recalled.

Bryant retired almost four years ago as the third leading scorer in NBA history, finishing two decades in Lakers purple and gold as a prolific shooter with a sublime game and a relentless competitive ethic that inspired strong reactions from fans and opponents alike.

He ranked number 3 in the league's rankings until Saturday night, when LeBron James of the Lakers beat him during a game in Philadelphia, Bryant's hometown.

"Continue advancing the game @KingJames," Bryant wrote in his last tweet. "Much respect my brother."

On Saturday night, James said he was happy "just to have a conversation with Kobe Bean Bryant, one of the greatest basketball players of all time. One of the greatest Lakers of all time."

















1:34



Tiger Woods expresses his shock and sadness after hearing that his good friend, Kobe Bryant, had died in a helicopter crash in California on Sunday morning.



The news of Bryant's death inspired a torrent of pain throughout the world of sports and beyond, but he felt particularly painful in Los Angeles, where Bryant was undoubtedly the most popular athlete in the city and one of his most public figures dear ones

The next Lakers game is not until Tuesday night against the Clippers, the rival of the city, but hundreds of fans, many with Bryant shirts and Lakers clothes, met spontaneously at the Staples Center and at the LA Live entertainment complex, Sunday, crying and watching videos. boards with the image of Bryant before the Grammy Awards ceremony.

"I thought I was going to live forever," said the great Magic Johnson of the Lakers. KCBS-TV. "I thought it was invincible. There was no one who was more proud to wear that Lakers uniform than Kobe. No one. It was just special. We will miss him and remember him for his greatness, but let's not forget how the world impacted as well."

The NBA kept its games as scheduled when the news came out, but the San Antonio Spurs and the Toronto Raptors took voluntary violations of the 24-second shot clock at the start of their game in honor of Bryant, who used No. 24 for the second half of the season. his career.

















0:29



The NBA commentators cried when they reacted to the news that Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter accident.



Several other teams deliberately continued to take 24 and eight second delays, honoring their two shirt numbers. Many players were seen crying before their games, and James seemed excited on the runway when he got off the Lakers team plane from Philadelphia.

Bryant's future seemed to be unlimited in retirement, whether in sports or entertainment. He opened a production company shortly after leaving the Lakers, saying he was as passionate about the story as he had been for his sport. He won an Oscar in 2018 for his contributions to & # 39; Dear Basketball & # 39 ;, a short animated about his relationship with the game. He also produced content for ESPN.

In 2003, Bryant was accused of attacking a 19-year-old employee at a Colorado resort. He said the two had consensual sex and that the charge was finally dropped. Later, the woman filed a civil lawsuit against Bryant that was settled out of court. Bryant's adulation remained strong in Los Angeles even during allegations of sexual assault.

Bryant became one of the most popular players in the game as the face of the Lakers franchise, 16 times NBA champion. He was the Most Valuable Player in the league in 2008 and twice the NBA scorer, but he also won 12 selections for the NBA All-Defensive teams.

















0:32



New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees talks about the inspiration of the & # 39; great competitor & # 39; Kobe Bryant, who died in a helicopter accident.



He joined Shaquille O & # 39; Neal in a fuel association to bring the Lakers to the NBA titles in 2000, 2001 and 2002. He later joined Pau Gasol to win two more titles in 2009 and 2010.

Bryant, twice Olympic gold medalist with the US dominant team. UU., He retired in 2016 after scoring 60 points in his last NBA game. In December 2017, the Lakers hung banners removing their No. 8 and No. 24 shirts on the beams of the Staples Center in an unprecedented double honor.

Bryant stands out in the current generation of NBA players, most of whom grew up idolizing or absorbing their work ethic and competitive spirit in the same way that Bryant's generation learned from Michael Jordan. After James moved to Bryant on Saturday, he remembered listening to Bryant in amazement when the superstar came to speak at a children's basketball camp.

"I remember one thing that said: if you want to be good at it, or you want to be one of the greats, you have to put the job," James said.

















1:26



Later, James joined Bryant in the 2008 US Olympic team in Beijing.

"He had zero offensive fouls," James said. "Zero. You walked away from him, he could shoot all three. You raised him a little, he could surround him. He could shoot from the middle range. He could post. He could make free throws. He was only immortal offensively due to his skill set and his ethics. of work ".

Bryant was a basketball superstar throughout his adult life, and grew up from a teenager to a respected veteran in the relentless spotlight in Hollywood.

He entered the NBA draft directly from high school in 1996 after a childhood that passed partly in Italy, where his father, former NBA player Joe & # 39; Jellybean & # 39; Bryant, played professionally. He spoke four languages ​​and played an important role in the international growth of the NBA during his two decades in the league, traveling the world and connecting with athletes in other sports and celebrities.

















2:49



Kobe Bryant was an "athlete, but he also created a legacy," says Jaydee Dyer, host of Heatcheck, who pays tribute to the NBA legend.



The Lakers acquired Bryant, 17, in an exchange shortly after Charlotte recruited him, and immediately became one of the most exciting and intriguing players in the sport alongside O & # 39; Neal, who had signed with the Lakers as a free agent. Bryant won the Slam Dunk contest as a rookie, and the Lakers gradually became a team that won three consecutive championships.

Bryant and Gasol, the Spanish star, formed the core of another championship team in 2008, reaching three consecutive NBA finals and winning two more titles.

Between those races for the title and before the quiet final years of his career, Bryant accomplished countless feats, including an 81-point game against Toronto in January 2006.

Bryant's last seasons in the NBA were chased by injuries, but he still retired with a staggering 60-point performance against Utah in the last game of his career.