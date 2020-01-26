Kobe Bryant fans gather at the scene of the helicopter crash to pay their respects

%MINIFYHTMLe2ed46433663e35becb9a9d9d753ab7511% %MINIFYHTMLe2ed46433663e35becb9a9d9d753ab7512%

After the tragedy that led to Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter, fans of the legendary basketball player are gathering at the scene of the remains to pay their respects! As you probably know, the father and the daughter, as well as 7 other people, lost their lives in a helicopter accident.

Now, many have appeared around the horrible scene where there are also many emergency workers making their way through the smoke and the remains.

Reports say that the fire caused by the accident has actually caused a forest fire that then prevented emergency people from entering the site at first.

%MINIFYHTMLe2ed46433663e35becb9a9d9d753ab7513% %MINIFYHTMLe2ed46433663e35becb9a9d9d753ab7514%

A clip obtained by Backgrid shows a horrible landscape of thick fog and clouds of smoke rising from the burning helicopter accident.

You can also see a fire truck in the shaky images, as well as another helicopter flying over the area.

Authorities confirmed at a press conference that the first responders and emergency personnel had no choice but to walk just to pass the accident site.

In addition, they also mentioned that it was clear that, unfortunately, no one had survived.

The accident is believed to have occurred around 10 a.m. PT and that the conditions were hazy, although the cause of the accident is still under investigation.

As fans gather at the crash site to leave flowers and photos while they cry and pay their respects, many are also doing the same on social media.

That includes both fans and public figures like Barack Obama!

Ad

The former POTUS tweeted that Kobe ‘was a legend on the court and had just begun in what would have been such a significant second act. Losing Gianna is even more heartbreaking for us as parents. Michelle and I sent love and prayers to Vanessa and the entire Bryant family on an unthinkable day. "



Post views:

0 0