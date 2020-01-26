Kobe Bryant dies tragically and many stars mourn his death in heartbreaking publications

%MINIFYHTML92b26316068a9a1718f8ce766d9a134b11% %MINIFYHTML92b26316068a9a1718f8ce766d9a134b12%

After the tragic news that the NBA legend passed away, many fans from around the world, as well as other stars from all industries, turned to social networks to pay tribute and mourn the terrible loss. As you may have heard, Kobe Bryant died at the age of only 41 in a helicopter crash and everyone in Hollywood is shocked.

One of the first celebrities to react to his sudden and shocking death was none other than Cardi B, who wrote: "F *** in terrible (crying emoji)".

A couple of hours later, Taylor Swift turned to his Twitter account to also share his sadness over the tragic loss: ‘My heart is broken to hear the news of this unimaginable tragedy. I can't understand what families are going through. Kobe meant a lot to me and to all of us. Sending my prayers, my love and my infinite condolences to Vanessa and the family and to anyone who has lost someone on that flight. "

%MINIFYHTML92b26316068a9a1718f8ce766d9a134b13% %MINIFYHTML92b26316068a9a1718f8ce766d9a134b14%

Heartbreaking Jordyn Woods wrote: "Without words."

Khloe Kardashian joined the list of celebrities deeply affected by the tragedy, writing: "Please, don't let this be true. I'm shaking. This can't be real. There is no way !!!!! My heart hurts. & # 39;

Chrissy Teigen had a similar reaction: ‘I can't believe this is real. OMG. Oh my God. & # 39;

Host Jimmy Kimmel made sure he remembered the best of Kobe, praising him for being "charismatic and great among the most hardworking athletes of all time, but what impressed me most was how deeply involved Kobe was with his 4 daughters."

Gigi Hadid posted a photo of her eleventh birthday, when it seems she had a birthday cake with Kobe's theme and in the caption, she also cried her death and sent her condolences to her family.

Demi Lovato posted a flashback photo with the legend and, like everyone else, expressed her sadness about losing her ten-year-old friend.

And these are just some of the reactions of Hollywood stars.

Ad

Others who also paid tribute are Reese Witherspoon, Justin Bieber, Vanessa Hudgens, Kris Jenner and many, many more.



Post views:

0 0