Kobe Bryant dies in a helicopter crash, nobody on board survives

The former Los Angeles Lakers player died in a tragic accident only a few hours after congratulating LeBron James for climbing the ladder in the top scorer in the NBA.

Kobe Bryant He died, TMZ confirmed. The NBA legend died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas on Sunday morning, January 26. He was 41 years old.

The former Los Angeles Lakers star was traveling with at least 3 other passengers when his private helicopter fell and caught fire. Emergency personnel rushed to the scene after being alerted, but the fire made it difficult for them to save the victims. Five people were confirmed dead.

His wife Vanessa Bryant I wasn't in the helicopter with him. The cause of the accident is still being investigated.

Kobe Bryant, who retired after the 2015-16 season, survived his wife. They shared their four daughters. His youngest son was born in June 2019.

A few hours before his death, Kobe congratulated his basketball partner. Lebron James As the latter rose to third rank in the top scorer in the NBA. The place was previously occupied by Kobe, but despite being lowered to fourth place, he held no grudge.

"Continue advancing in the game @KingJames. I respect my brother very much," he wrote on Twitter. On Instagram, he added, "Towards # 2 @kingjames! Keep growing the game and charting the path for the next one."

Kobe Bryant was fourth with 33,643 points after LeBron scored his 33,644 point in the recent game where the Lakers faced the Philadelphia 76ers.

Condolences and prayers flooded the Internet after Kobe's sudden death. "I'm in shock! My heart is with Vanessabryant and her children, and also with the families of the other people who didn't survive. This hurts! We lost a legend," said the reality TV star. Kandi Burruss tweeted