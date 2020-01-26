Kobe Bryant dies in a helicopter accident! (Details)

NBA superstar Kobe Bryant died today in a tragic helicopter accident. TMZ just broke the news.

This is what they are saying:

Kobe was traveling with at least 3 other people in his private helicopter when he fell. There was a fire. Emergency personnel responded, but no one on board survived. The death of 5 people is confirmed. They tell us that Vanessa Bryant was not among those on board.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Kobe has used a helicopter to travel for years, since he played for the Lakers. He was known for traveling from Newport Beach, CA to the STAPLES Center on DTLA in his Sikorsky S-76 helicopter.

KB is survived by his wife Vanessa and their four daughters: Gianna, Natalia and Bianca and their newborn Capri.