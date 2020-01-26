Kobe Bryant dies in a helicopter accident at age 41: US media report | NBA News

The great NBA Kobe Bryant died in a helicopter crash in Calabasas, California, at 41, according to reports in the United States.

It was reported by TMZ that Bryant was traveling with four other people and that there were no survivors.

Bryant played his entire NBA career with the Los Angeles Lakers, helping them win five NBA championships.

Considered one of the best players in the world, Bryant was selected in 18 All-Star games and was named the Most Valuable Player (MVP) in the league in 2008.

More to follow …